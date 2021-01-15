Rolle looking to February for FBC phase 1 opening

PHASE ONE OPENING – The Falcons’ Boy’s Club Community Center is expecting to open phase one of the center next month. (PHOTOS: TFN)

The Falcons’ Boys Club Community Center is well on its way to a phased opening, beginning next month.

According to FBC Director Darrin Rolle, while progress on the construction of the building was a bit delayed due to Hurricane Dorian (September 2019), and the COVID-19 pandemic, he is hopeful to have the first phase opening take place in February.

Located on West Sunrise Highway, the facility is expected to be a community center where all youth will be welcomed to display their talents, particularly in the sporting arenas.

Various entities and individuals throughout the island as well as internationally, have assisted the Falcons’ Boy’s Club over its 20-plus years of existence, enabling the club to live up to its motto ‘Building Youth is Better Than Mending Men.’

While the first phase opening is just the beginning for the center, Rolle thanked those from near and far who have contributed to bringing the project to the current stage.

However, he noted there is still much more to complete.

“Countless sponsors over the years have, and continue to contribute to the Falcons’ Boy’s Club, which remains the sole reason for the center getting it to this point.”

Rolle asked for the continued support of the Grand Bahama community to see the center fully completed and utilized for its intended purpose, of being a positive outlet for the youth of the island, to engage in positive activity.