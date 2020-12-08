Rev. McAlpine pledges to run in next elections

REV. FREDERICK MCALPINE, MP for Pineridge

Renegade Free National Movement (FNM) Member of Parliament for Pineridge, Rev. Frederick McAlpine as stated his intention to run in the country’s next general election, despite his dicey relationship with the governing party.

In his contribution to the Parliamentary Election Amendment Bill 2020 Monday (December 7) afternoon, McAlpine emphatically declared: “Pineridge intends to run in the next General Election God spears life. Pineridge also intends to be returning to this place (House of Assembly) after the next General Election, again if God spears life.”

He furthered that as the member for Pineridge, he may be many things, however, he is not “politically naive.”

McAlpine continued: “I don’t follow constituency names. I follow the people of the constituency.

“You see, they play political games and what they could do is take the name West End and turn it into Pineridge, thinking that I’m crazy enough to run in West End which is now renamed Pineridge.

“If the powers that be seek to be spiteful, while continuing down the road of pettiness, deciding among themselves to remove Pineridge as a constituency, then I will see where the majority of my people are and will run in that constituency. Either way, I become a threat to the government’s candidacy.”

McAlpine noted that while the governing FNM may not give him a nomination, it will become very difficult for any candidate whom the governing party may nominate, even if they are present incumbents.

“Removing Pineridge and putting my people into other constituencies from the voter’s registry perspective will not matter.

“I’ve represented Pineridge to the best of my ability and by extension Grand Bahama, that wherever I run, the people of Grand Bahama will remember me as I have remembered them,” he said.

McAlpine pointed out that he lives his life by the biblical principle: “‘Many are the plans of a man’s heart, but it is the Lord’s will that will prevail.’ And, no political (party) could supersede God’s will.”

According to McAlpine: “I’m sorry to tell you, for many of you in here, it’s one and done. Many of you have disappointed the Bahamian people, your family and your friends. Even some of them have made up their minds not to vote for you next time.

“Mr. Speaker, I can’t tell you who’s winning the next General Election, but I can certainly tell you who’s not. If you want to find out, come see me. I have a proven track record. They’ll tell you that, from Bimini in the north to Inagua in the south. I thank God for His anointing on my life to do so.

“Pineridge says again, this Parliamentary Permanent Voter’s Registry is a good idea, a progressive notion. However, Dorian and the Competent Authority causes us to question the timing,” McAlpine concluded.