Return to some form of normalcy desired

ASHTON GREENSLADE, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Officer-in-Charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas

YEAR-END MESSAGE FROM FRED STURRUP

FREEPORT NEWS GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

sturrup1504@gmail.com/fred@nasguard.com

It was good to hear, on Wednesday, December 30, the second to last day of the year, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade say that crime went down considerably in 2020.

The chief law enforcement agent of Grand Bahama and the rest of the Northern Bahamas, however admitted that there was one particular area of great concern. He referred to the total number of traffic fatalities (13) for the year in Grand Bahama, and the five that took place during the last two months of 2020, including a youthful 11-year female.

He pledged to doubly focus, going forward, on emphasizing the road safety message to drivers. In general, Greenslade and his officers, from top to bottom rank, are to be congratulated for efficiently addressing law and order.

Meanwhile, as the year 2020 slipped into 2021, Grand Bahama residents were urged by officials to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols, in the joint effort to avoid, yet another surge. For the most part, the Grand Bahama Police Department informed that residents, in recent times, performed above par, in wearing masks; maintaining social distancing; and respecting the daily curfew.

It is important also, that I note for all and sundry to digest, the way the Free National Movement Government, the quasi-governing (Freeport) Grand Bahama Port Authority, and the local civic and charitable organizations responded in a meaningful way with gestures; financial and otherwise, to assists residents whose lives were severely compromised by the devastation of Hurricane Dorian (September of 2019), and the highly-negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that descended on the world in March of 2020.

The year 2020 was indeed incredibly different from all that went before.

Hopefully, we will all experience at least somewhat of a return to normalcy in 2021.

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE FREEPORT NEWS!