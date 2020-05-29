Restrictions for GB, as country re-opens

PHASE THREE – All islands of The Bahamas except for New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini are to be liberalized for commercial activity, said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, as the country gradually reopens amidst COVID-19. (BIS PHOTO)

“All islands of The Bahamas except for New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini are to be liberalized for commercial activity, effective Tuesday (June 2) after the Whit Monday holiday.”

So, declared Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis Thursday (May 28) morning, during his contribution in the House of Assembly.

“As of Tuesday, a new and reduced curfew, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday to Friday will come into effect for all islands of The Bahamas.

“Weekend lockdowns will continue from Fridays 9 p.m. to Mondays 5 a.m. for all islands of The Bahamas,” added the PM, as the country moves into Phase 3 of the government’s ‘Measured Plan for Re-opening Economy.’

He added that during the weekend lockdowns, exercise will be permitted in immediate neighbourhoods from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Regarding the upcoming Whit Monday holiday and Labour Day holiday, the weekend lockdown will apply to both days, said the PM.

“For the Whit Monday Holiday, the 1st of June, and the Labour Day Holiday, the 5th of June: Food stores will be able to open for the general public from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Food takeaways, drive-throughs and restaurants offering curbside and delivery services will also be permitted to open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Effective Tuesday, June 2, public beaches and parks will be open for use on all islands of The Bahamas, except for Bimini, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Harbour Island, New Providence and Paradise Island, and San Salvador,” said the nation’s leader.

Worship services may now take place in the sanctuary on Saturdays and Sundays, between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini, according to health protocols. This will take effect as of Saturday, June 6.

“Also, effective this coming Tuesday, June 2, commencement and graduation ceremonies, funerals, and weddings, in groups of no more than 30 may take place with the approval of the competent authority.

“Mr. Speaker, all islands of The Bahamas except for New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini are to be liberalized for commercial activity, effective Tuesday after the Whit Monday holiday,” the prime minister reiterated.

“I wish to be clear: restaurants, except for curbside and deliveries, bars, gyms, hair salons and barbershops, movie theatres, cultural facilities, and entertainment facilities remain closed on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini.

“As the country prepares to open up domestically and internationally, it is important for us to remember that we are still in a pandemic.

“Therefore, there is the need to continue to apply all preventative measures recommended for COVID-19:

stay at home if you feel ill and have fever and/or respiratory symptoms;

if you have a cold- or flu-like symptoms and think you need to see a physician, call ahead first to alert them that you are coming;

frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water;

• cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discard it. Or, cover your mouth and nose with your upper sleeve;

• practice good hygiene;

• avoid handshaking;

• wear a mask and refrain from touching your face.

“We should encourage each other as family members, friends, co-workers, fellow- citizens and visitors to continue to do the same,” said the prime minister.