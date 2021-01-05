Restoration work continuing at the Lucayan National Park

RESTORATION WORK CONTINUES – Restoration work continues at the Lucayan national Park, in preparation for reopening and welcoming its first guests since Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, and COVID-19. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BNT, GB)

Since sustaining extensive damage as a result of Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019, the Lucayan National Park (LNP) has undergone renovations in preparation to accommodate guests.

So, said Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Parks Manager for Grand Bahama, Ellsworth Weir, in an exclusive interview with this daily recently.

“The renovations are pretty much completed at the Lucayan National Park. The Park has been closed due to COVID-19; our main source of revenue there has been the tourists. Since we did not have any, we decided that while we were closed, to try and embark on some infrastructural improvements,” Weir explained.

A grant was helpful.

“Thankfully, we received a grant from the Moore Bahamas Foundation, which allowed us to construct an extension to the existing mangrove boardwalk. The distance now is in excess of 2,000 feet that we have covered with a new boardwalk. One of the issues that we had after Hurricane Dorian, was that we noticed that the mangrove trail would flood even more in high tide than it used to before.

“The reason for that was the (sand) dune that separates the creek from the beach was breached in various areas and so, the water now flows from the ocean into the creek in certain areas, especially to the east of the creek,” he said.

“Now, to create that access for the persons to get from the road to the beach, we built this additional boardwalk. It is finished and in place.”

He noted that another part of this project included the building of a ramp, from the mangrove trail to the beach to provide access for people to be able to get down to the sand.

That structure is now also in place as well, he added.

“Another component to this project was the cleanup of some of the dead vegetation on Gold Rock Beach, some of the downed Casuarina trees and other vegetation. We have now moved an equivalent to two dump truck loads of dead vegetation that we have discarded. That project is ongoing.

“The beach itself has come back and other than that we are keeping the park maintained in terms of cutting the trail and ensuring that everything is good, so that when we get the green light we will be ready to reopen, to welcome visitors.”

He expressed appreciation to a number of civic organizations which assisted with the projects, and have pledged their commitment to continue, : “We have had organizations such as the Rotaract Club, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Kiwanis Club of Freeport that have assisted us with the work that has been completed on the boardwalk, the beach and any number of areas there. We are very grateful for their assistance. They have pledged to continue to assist us whenever they can and so, we are very grateful for that.”

Another project that is planned for the park in the near future is, the construction of a proper gift shop and welcome center.

“We are just waiting on the contract to be finalized on that and work will start. That will be something that we hope will cause us to be able to sell more items there, especially Bahamas National Trust (BNT) items. Also, that will in turn help to get the community involved, creating more revenue for them as well, such as the taxi drivers and others.

“We realize that one of the features of a national park is that it should also provide some economic benefits for stakeholders and those around it. LNP has done that in terms of assisting taxi drivers, tour operators and others. That is one of the main reasons that we would like to have the park reopened as soon as possible, once we have the visitors here.

“The gift shop will also provide for more income opportunities, even if it means persons from East Grand Bahama benefitting from it as well.

“We also have coral nurseries that we are maintaining. We have 250 corals off-shore that we maintain and we hope to begin growing others. That is another aspect of the Park that we are working on as well,” Weir said.

Moving forward, Weir was questioned when he anticipated the full reopening of the park, that has become a major attraction site for visitors to the island.

“Persons are beginning to come back and so we are hoping to welcome visitors fully, very soon. We want to ensure that we have someone there manning the grounds, and it is looking like that can happen very soon,” Weir answered.