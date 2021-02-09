Residents urged to apply for farming scholarships

MICHAEL PINTARD Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard has announced that the Israel Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Volcani International Partnerships, and the Caribbean Israel Leadership Coalition are introducing a Certificate in Smart Farming for all farmers, Agri-prenures, investors and stakeholders across the Caribbean.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, February 8, 2021, Minister Pintard explained that 1,000 participants from throughout the Caribbean, including The Bahamas, would receive free scholarships for the valuable program.

“All training material will be provided to all participants across the region. Needless to say, this is an amazing opportunity for Bahamian farmers and agri-investors. The certification course will be conducted through a series of webinars over the course of four weeks and will cover the following topics:

1. Introducing Israel’s agricultural experience

2. A general introduction to Smart Farming

3. Agricultural Robotics

4. Smart Farming for irrigation and water management

5. Smart Farming in greenhouses

6. Smart Farming and Vertical Farming

7. Smart Farming for Post-Harvest crop management

8. Smart Farming for Crop protection

9. Smart Farming for Livestock

10. Smart Farming in Open Fields

11. Smart Farming in Orchards

12. Food traceability including blockchain and its applications for improved food quality and safety

13. Introduction to Israeli Smart Farming high tech solutions and start-ups.”

The minister stated that to apply for this opportunity, please log on to the ministry’s Facebook page or the website at www.bahamas.gov.bs.

“I encourage all farmers to log on to take advantage of this opportunity and I urge your swift action, as the scholarships will only be available to 1,000 participants throughout the region.”

Volcani International Partnerships is one of the world’s most respected agriculture-related NGOs out of Israel. Volcani International Partnerships creates global partnerships and programs to offer advisory services, capacity building, research & development and technology transfer to bring Israel’s vast experience and expertise to partners around the world. The relationship with Volcani is expected to facilitate the region’s goals of equipping farmers with the knowledge needed to advance the sector.

Caribbean Israel Leadership Coalition is the NGO arm of the Caribbean Israel Group.