Residents reminded to ‘give thanks’ during Police Tree Lighting ceremony

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY – Residents were reminded to give thanks in all things, during the Annual Police Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, where some 50 youngsters also received gifts. Pictured in inserts are ACP Ashton Greenslade and Pastor Adrian Bethel. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

On the grounds of the Gerald Bartlett Complex last week – Wednesday, December 2 – the Grand Bahama District of the Royal Bahamas Police Force held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, an event which signifies the arrival of the holiday season.

Under the theme, ‘In All Things Give Thanks’ the event was attended by Minister of State for Grand Bahama Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Permanent Secretary Harcourt Brown; other government officials; along with members of the administrative team of the local RBPF, including retired Deputy Commissioner of Police and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Emrick Seymour and Clarence Reckley respectively; and President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council, Rev. Robert Lockhart.

In his message, guest speaker at the event, Pastor Adrian Bethel of Bethel Ministries shared that despite the trials and tribulations that we have all endured this past year, residents must remember to give thanks.

“I see that you have as a topic tonight, 'In everything, give thanks.'

“When I think about these words I think about the blessings of life. I think about when things go well, about the (electricity)power being on, about having a job, having income, and being healthy. I think about things going well in life and yet, these words that we have tonight, seem out of place with the context that we find ourselves in at this moment,” said Bethel.

There seems a contradiction, he noted.

“'In all things, give thanks.' These do not seem as times in which we have much to give thanks for; when there are things like a national emergency; things like a worldwide pandemic. Yet, Paul writes to the Thessalonians and he said, ‘In all things give thanks.’

“Some might think that Paul might have been out of touch with reality. Yet, when you read the scripture you find that these words are so appropriate to our particular context and time, because Paul was writing to a group of believers who were going through some difficult times in their own experience,” he noted.

Bethel said that God wants us to give thanks because in that very same experience, heaven responds.

“He wants you to give thanks and when you give thanks heaven responds; chains fall off the mind; depression falls away; the gloom that rests upon our spirits falls off of us. Something gets free from within us; doors of opportunities. Doors that could not be opened before, are opening now because heaven has responded.

“I want to encourage all of you who are here tonight and who are listening that in this experience, in this COVID-19 pandemic; in these times I which we live, do not allow the situation to cause you to sink into despair. Find it in your heart to give thanks, not for the situation, but to give thanks in the situation,” said Bethel.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aston Greenslade in his remarks noted: “The year 2020 has been a trying, challenging, testing and difficult year for the entire Bahamas. Grand Bahama and Abaco in particular, went through Hurricane Dorian and shortly thereafter this vexing disease, the coronavirus, appeared on our doorsteps. But through the grace of God and good leadership, all of us who are in leadership positions, we led by example. We stood firm, we remained focused and we continued to fight this vexing problem.

“I also want to say a special thank you to Pastor Bethel and his wife. Because of them we are able to give 50 children here in Grand Bahama Christmas presents.”

Following his remarks, the moment that children were waiting for arrived. The Christmas tree was lit and Santa Claus along with Greenslade, distributed toys.

Bishop Ricardo Grant also said a special prayer asking God’s guidance and protection over the little darlings, the future leaders of the nation.