Residents question food delivery process by Govt.

RESIDENTS CONCERN – As the government prepares to, as promised, shortly name a Food Security Task Force Chairman, Grand Bahama residents are concerned that food will not get to those desperately in need.

As the government prepares to, as promised, shortly name a Food Security Task Force Chairman, Grand Bahama residents are concerned that food will not get to those desperately in need.

On Monday, April 13, during his national COVID-19 update, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that the government will appoint a Food Security Task Force with a chairperson.

He added that the Task Force will will have the following mandate: “Every Bahamian and resident who needs food is provided with adequate food. This is a major and fundamental priority.”

While, the PM seemed optimistic, some Grand Bahama residents fear food will not reach those in dire need.

“Right now, with so many being unemployed and those that were already dependent on assistance from Social Service; I don’t feel like a lot of people will not be reached,” said Eight Mile Rock resident Lynn Adams.

“We have a lot of families that simply don’t have it. We need to know how the government will ensure persons who need food get it.

“Will we have to register. Will they use a listing from Social Services? Will communities, settlements have an individual overseeing distribution? There are a lot of questions,” she added.

Adams was not alone in her concern. A male resident who spoke under anonymity also questioned the process.

“Today, in this crisis we have people who are not getting what they need. They are just living off the bare minimum. So, how will this task force make sure people get food?”

“I know the prime minister means well in this time, but it will be like during the many hurricane distributions we’ve experienced. Even now, after Hurricane Dorian, people who really need stuff, are not getting it,” he maintained.

“Again, the prime minister, I think, is doing his best to make sure the people have during this problem, but (it seems) the ones that will be in charge, they always have their own agenda. But, if he could have the food thing properly watched over, then okay.”

According to the PM, the Task Force will make recommendations to increase food production in The Bahamas, including through BAMSI, farmers’ markets, backyard and community gardens, and, other ways of producing and distributing food in the short, medium and long-term.

“I will have more to say about domestic food production in the weeks ahead. Such production will play a significant role in stimulating our domestic economy.

“Because of our high rate of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension and the very high level of obesity in the country; we will aggressively promote healthier eating, nutrition and physical activity,” said Dr. Minnis.

He noted that the current range of health problems in the country and the resulting impact on immune systems, is playing a significant and determining role in how our bodies can deal with the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

“In the medium and long-term, we have to resolutely address the health problem in our country, including mental health and well-being.

“The Ministry of Health knew that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there would be a need for the government to facilitate access to food, and, food supplies to our population already at risk for food insecurity and hunger.

“Additionally, these measures were also needed to help those at-risk for hunger, due to loss of income and employment,” said the PM.

He added that while the Ministry of Social Services is providing food vouchers and the National Insurance Board is providing some assistance for those previously engaged in the formal tourism economy, it was understood that there would be additional food needs for those who were outside of the formal economy or who would not apply or qualify for certain assistance.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health brought together governmental and non-governmental agencies, along with private sector companies, to examine the issue of food insecurity and to mobilize resources to mitigate the challenge,” said Dr. Minnis.