Residents of Hudson Estates join forces to repair sections of roads, MP assists

ASSISTANCE – Member of Parliament for Pineridge, Frederick McAlpine jumped onboard to assist residents of Hudson Estate Subdivision repair their pot hole filled roads. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Several residents of Hudson Estates, last week, joined forces to rectify a plaguing issue that many of them have had to endure for countless years, roads inundated with pot holes.

Some streets throughout the subdivision are nearly impassable and have resulted in damaged vehicles and overall frustration for many.

As a result, residents decided to take matters into their own hands and hire contractors 'out of pocket' to have portions of the roadways filled.

After learning of the residents’ initiative, Member of Parliament for the area Frederick McAlpine jumped onboard to assist.

McAlpine explained is involvement to this daily in a telephone interview.

“On a particular corner of Hudson Estates, the neighborhood residents got together and decided that they would do something and try to see how they could fill the holes for those who would be traversing through that particular street.

“I gave a contribution to that particular area. The reason that I gave was because they started the work and the roads were being fixed. I did not write a check to anyone in that community. I wrote a check to the company that was supplying them with the material. After seeing what they were doing I decided that I would contribute.

“As their Member of Parliament, I have had several meetings with persons in the community, as a whole, trying to see how we could resolve this. Again, I do not put it on the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA). I know that it is a private subdivision, but I do give the GBPA wrong for allowing a private developer to allow the roads to become so atrocious and impassable for the neighborhood and for that community. I think that the GBPA should put more pressure on these private subdivisions to see to it that roads are properly tended to and signage is in place,” said the MP.

According the McAlpine he has spoken with officials that the Ministry of Works.

“I gave them three specific areas that I would have liked to see them assist me with – Hudson Estates, Freeport Ridge and a portion of the Heritage Subdivision. Bear in mind, in the private subdivision of Hudson Estates, one of the problems I am hearing of is that some people are paying (service charges), while others are not. Well, those who are paying should not be penalized for those who are not paying.

“If there is a problem with the people who are not paying then the developers should take them to court to get the funding, but they should not stop doing what they ought to do for the people in that community. My people deserve better,” expressed McAlpine.

For other residents of Hudson Estates, McAlpine had this to say: “My argument for other persons in that community, I am prepared to assist them, but let me at least see them doing something.

“As the MP, I do not have the money to fix the road; they do not give me enough money to fix the roads. That is why when the Ministry of Works said that they would assist me, (and I have it writing), I informed them of the areas. Regardless of it being a private subdivision, I just wanted the roads fixed for the people. That still has not happened, but I am still hoping that it will happen.

“Again, they need to recognize there are some people who just want the roads fixed, whether the Port, the MP or the government does it.”

Additionally, McAlpine is of the view that the developers legal counsel should step in and ensure that residents delinquent of service charge fees, be held accountable.