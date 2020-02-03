Residents hear from relevant agencies at DRA Town Hall Meeting

FULL HOUSE – Hundreds of residents gathered at the Bahamas Union of Teachers’ Hall for the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Town Hall Meeting Thursday (January 30) evening to not only learn about the recovery process of East Grand Bahama, but to air their concerns as it relates to the restoration efforts. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Hundreds of residents gathered at the Bahamas Union of Teachers’ Hall for the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Town Hall Meeting Thursday (January 30) evening to not only learn about the recovery process of East Grand Bahama, but to air their concerns as it relates to the restoration efforts.

A panel led managers in their respective agencies shared on the topics, including but not limited to energizing the economic zones, Small Home Repair Programme, the restoration of water and Social Services’ benefits.

DRA Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith, who headed the list of speakers, gave those in attendance details on Small Home Repair Programme, which is scheduled to begin February 10.

“The Ministry of Works would’ve assessed homes throughout Grand Bahama and as your homes would’ve been assessed, you are going to fall into four categories. Either you had minimal damage, medium damage, major damage or your house was totally destroyed. The government will be offering labour, materials or a combination of both; however, it is up to the individual and how they want to assess this support.

“If you had minimal damage, you can get up to $2,500 worth of material or labour. If you had medium damage, it is $5,000 worth, if you had major damage it’s $7,500 worth and if your house is totally destroyed, it’s $10,000 worth. For the purposes of those persons whose homes was totally destroyed, an effort has to be made by yourselves to start doing something with your house because obviously the $10,000 is not enough to fix anybody’s home that has been totally destroyed,” said Forbes-Smith.

“The other thing is, we have a number of NGOs around the island that are coming to us because we are trying to organize the areas geographically that they are working in. So, along with the Government’s Small Home Repair Programme, there are still benefits from the local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as well as the international NGOs that want to continue to help as well.

“You have at least two to three different options in terms of getting help and we will be working with the NGOs so that we know who’s getting help from which NGO and also what the government is doing as well.

“We have also been approached by some NGOs that want to help those persons whose home has been totally destroyed. But as you can well imagine, there is not a lot of people out there who wants to do a complete rebuild, but there are some who have contacted us about rebuilding some homes,” she expressed.

Forbes-Smith noted the Small Home Repair Programme has an online portal and they are asking persons to register if they are interested in the assistance.

“If you do not have access to the internet or computer, we have an office that will be set up in Freeport and that office is going to be at the Office of the Prime Minister on the ground floor for those that want to apply,” she revealed.

“As far an inspection is concerned, when you come to try and access the benefit that we are going to give you, you will get 50 percent of the benefit. Let’s say you have medium damages and you are entitled to $5,000. We are going to give you 50 percent of that and you then would have to get a purchase order and get the prices from the local vendor.”

Forbes-Smith told residents that funds must be spent locally to support local businesses and boost the island’s economy.

Noting that although the government is working tirelessly to assist residents with their repairs, DRA Managing Director advised residents to follow the instructions to complete the rebuilding process.

“We already spoke to Kelly’s True Value; we also spoke to Dolly Madison and Modern Air Conditioning, so there is a couple of different vendors where you can access goods from.

“With this inspection, you get would get your first $2,500 to be able to access building supplies or labour. We are going to send an inspector out after you would’ve said you spent the $2,500 worth of materials and the inspector has to go out and make sure that has been spent on your home. Once the inspector notifies that the money has been spent on your home, then you will get the other 50 percent. That is how it has to work, because the government wants to put a system in place where people are actually taking the materials and putting it back into your homes.”

Panel speaker and representative from the Department of Social Services Dorothea Cooper gave an update from her department and explained the assistance that is afforded to those in dire need of help.

“Officers from the Department of Social Services went throughout the island collecting data from persons who have been impacted by the passage of the hurricane. We assessed some 3,045 homes and we are continuing to assist persons daily that may visit our office.

“We ourselves were affected by Dorian; our homes and our work place. However, we continue to serve the public as best as we can under these circumstances,” she noted.

“The assistance is as follows – rent with the maximum of $700 per month for a three-month period, which can be extended on for an additional three months depending on the circumstances or present situations.

“Also, financial assistance with appliances is only for those who were affected by the storm. The maximum amount for this is $2,000 and this includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave and a bed. We have burial assistance also being offered for victims of Hurricane Dorian up to $5,000, which will be paid directly to the funeral home,” she disclosed.

Cooper added that Social Services is also offering the replacement of school uniform and footwear and assisting persons with the replacement of books as well.

“Of course, we have our ongoing assistance …our food programme is separate, etc. and we are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.”

Cooper noted the Department of Social Services has returned to their location at the Sun Plaza and upon resumption of operations, they have seen an astounding amount of persons per day.

“We ask you to bear with us while we work through your applications. We have already processed some 514 rent applications to the total of $700,000; we have started the financial assistance with appliances application two weeks ago and we have already processed 300 applications to the total of $400,000.

“We are working to bring some resolution to those of you as quickly as possible, but it takes time for us to process all these things. So, we ask you to bear with us, and we are doing our best to serve you as quickly as possible,” Cooper said.

Grand Bahama Utility Company Assistant Manager, Remington Wilchcombe assured residents that his company is working alongside ‘Mother Nature’ to bring back clean pristine water.

During his remark, he explained some of the new steps GB Utility has in place to accomplish just that.

“Hurricane Dorian came with unprecedented winds and storms surges, floods and that was really devastating to the Grand Bahama Utility Company. All of our wellfields that we supply water from to everyone on the island was inundated with salt water. From that storm of course, we went to work right away and from all of that, we had to sit down and rethink things and see how we were going to approach this, and how we are going to restore potable water.

“We take pride in what we do and that is bringing potable water to you day-to-day. The men at GB Utility are always focused and ready for the job and that is to bring portable water back,” said Wilchcombe.

“So, from the storm, we had to come up with a plan. That plan entails three stages. The first stage was to bring water back even though that was imported, at least, it was there for sanitary purposes. Meanwhile, we would’ve worked along some of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide potable water at distribution stations at no cost to you, but a significant cost to us.

“As we work to try and bring back this portable water, the first plan was what we called the Immediate Action Plan which was to bring water back. The immediate action plan was to bring back water for sanitary purposes, but the second stage of the plan was the intermediate and that is the stage we are in now, and that is to bring you back potable water.

“As I said, we lost all of our wellfields, so part of the plan was to do hydro studies and that is bringing in help and bringing in a full team of experts and experienced people in this field to help us restore portable water,” he added.

“Only ‘Mother Nature’ can restore what was damaged in terms of the extent of salt water, but what we are doing is assisting her in doing it. We are not leaving her alone, if we leave her alone it would take years for that to come back. So, right now we are flushing out the salt water.”

Another essential topic was the energizing the entire island and Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) Customer Operations Director, Nikita Mullings gave an overview of the GBPC work plan and what the crews have been focusing on since December.

“Crews would’ve been deployed and dispatched to begin energizing areas over the bridge as early as December. To date, I can stand before you and say that areas energized within the Lincoln Green areas include – Bristol Bay, Derby, Chipping Hill, Clear Water Cove, Colony Bay, Lady Lakes, Royal Palm Way and parts of Emerald Bay. To date, crews started Pineway in an effort to be completed by next week.

“Customers are reminded to work with the Grand Bahama Power Company Building and Developing Department to ensure that as we energize these areas, your homes have been deemed safe to receive power. You want to get your structural permits, your building permits, and you want to ensure that you work with an electrician to have your temporary meter can installed so that we can install the meter,” said Mullings.

As for East End, she noted, “I am proud to stand before you and say that as early as next week, our U.S. contractors will begin making arrival on island to assist in the rebuilding and restoration efforts of East Grand Bahama.

“Crews are committed to working six days a week, 12 hours a day and we will not stop until we have safely energized all homes and communities that have been deemed safe to receive power in East End. We will be rebuilding stronger more resilient, we will be installing a different type of poles, these poles are a little bit thicker and we will be also installing composite poles at strategic locations and installing shorter length of conductors to withstand more wind.

“We know that it is going to be a long time before customers will receive power with the rebuilding of the transmission line and so, as early as February, we are preparing to do is installing temporary generation at the Equinox facility which is large enough to power the communities’ temporary until we have rebuilt our transmission line all the way back to well field six.

“We want to encourage all of you residents to work with the Ministry of Works to ensure that you have gotten your building permits and temporary approvals that are needed so as we begin to energize the communities, your homes are safe to receive power,” Mullings concluded.