Residents flock to liquor stores

LIQUOR LINES – Customers lined up at liquor stores, home and household stores and office supply stores, after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis gave the “green light” Monday, May 3, for several businesses to operate with delivery and curbside services. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

Customers lined up at liquor stores, home and household stores and office supply stores, after given the “green light” Sunday, May 3, from Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis for several businesses to operate with delivery and curbside services.

Long lines were seen outside liquor stores Monday (April 4) morning, when doors reopened after being closed for the past two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

“I am happy they opened the liquor store,” said one male customer, who did not want to give his name.

“People just like their refreshments and so we wanted the liquor store opened. We are stressed already with this virus, so you just want something to relax you,” he added, with other customers in line, agreeing.

Lisa Major told this daily that she was “happy” Bellevue Business Depot was able to open its doors.

“While it was a bit of a wait, I was happy they opened again. I needed some supplies for work at home, and, to keep the kids occupied. So, this is a good,” she added.

Residents also expressed gratitude over business resuming at a number of insurance companies, including Colina and Family Guardian.

Those in line at both offices agreed that while the wait might be long, getting their insurance paid, at this time, was vital.

“Companies offered online payment, but I was unable to access it so I am glad they are open,” said a female client, who only gave her name as Angela.

“In this time, it is important to keep your policy up to date, so I am grateful with the opening.”

Prime Minister Minnis, in his weekly nationally- aired COVID-19 Update, announced that the government was moving into Phase 1B of reopening the country and economy, effective Monday, May 4.

“Businesses must be able to demonstrate existing capabilities to take orders by phone or online and acknowledgement of receipt. Businesses should use gloves and other protocols in handling and delivery of goods and interaction with customers.

“Proper physical distancing and sanitizing measures must be practiced at all times,” said Dr. Minnis.

“This portion of Phase One focuses on delivery and curbside service and construction. This phased reopening is aimed at striking the right balance between permitting some further level of commerce to resume while still maintaining a vigilant national position promoting physical distancing and reinforcing the health and safety precautions necessary to mitigate community spread of COVID-19.

“The objective of the first phase is to stimulate businesses through economic activity and to meet needs important to the population during this health crisis,” said Dr. Minnis.

He explained that businesses that can provide goods and services through delivery and curbside pick-up, will be able to do so Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Home and hardware stores, plant nurseries and auto parts stores may expand to five-day online delivery and curbside services if they have the capacity.

“This is in addition to the in-store days those stores are currently allowed to operate. For example, home and hardware stores that are allowed to offer in-store services on Wednesdays and Fridays, may now offer delivery and curbside services Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

“They may also offer delivery and curbside services during in-store operating days,” said the PM.

He added that the phased plan for reopening the economy and the islands is a guideline.

“We will have to be flexible in the application of the guidelines. If advised by our health officials to do so we may have to go back to certain restrictions.

“If we are making more progress, we may be able to ease certain restrictions quicker,” said the prime minister.

In the meantime, 24-hour curfew and lockdown measures remain in effect.