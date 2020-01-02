Residents encouraged to prepare for 2020 at FHCOG Watch Night Service

WATCH NIGHT SERMON – Pastor Kirk Curry of Oasis of Love Christian Ministry, delivered the final soul searching sermon for 2019 during a special Watch Night Service at Fist Holiness Church of God on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (PHOTO: JUELANDA THOMPSON)

First Holiness Church of God (FHCOG) Watch Night Service was geared toward preparing residents for the New Year and the new decade.

Residents in the Back-of-Town community joined the congregation to hear the word of God the last day of 2019,

The service, a combined fellowship with Oasis of Love Christian Ministry, where God was exalted through prayer and fellowship and a pleasant-sounding praise and worship that spiritually saturated the atmosphere.

Leading up to the sermon and altar call, the word was brought by Oasis of Love Christian Ministry’s Senior Pastor, Kirk Curry, who advised the attendees to adhere to the call of God’s purpose on their lives by following His perception for their future. He said that the problem individuals experience is due to the affirmations they seek to achieve through the answer of a human being and not their creator, God.

Speaking from the biblical scripture Jeremiah 1:4-8, he said, “The scripture in Jeremiah declares, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.’a

“Every one of us here tonight can declare that at some time or the other God has spoken to us just like Jeremiah, but because God spoke to Jeremiah, he became a prophet and he was willing to accept what God was saying.

“When God speaks to us, we are not usually willing to accept it. But nonetheless, he still speaks a word over our life then he comes back and confirms that if he said it, it is confirmed already. But the problem doesn’t occur when God says something, the problem begins when we aren’t willing to accept what God is saying and because we are not willing to accept what God is saying we don’t never receive the promise.”

He continued, “People are always looking for affirmation and for someone to confirm what God said. The scriptures declare, He knew you and because you have gone through difficulties you think that God has forsaken you. We have to realize, even in the difficult times, God said behold He is there with us. God has to get you where he needs you, so He can really do what he wants to do with you.

“In the past year 2019, there were many things that God has spoken to you and suffice to say there are many things you didn’t follow after. He spoke it and because you didn’t follow what He said, you are in the condition you are in. The scripture in Jeremiah declares even before your parents came together or the seed was planted, God said I knew what you were going to go through. He knew everything that you were going to have go through in 2019 even before he formed you and who better to write the script than the person who knew you before you came into existence.

“You may be at the point where you want to turn your back on every situation, but I say give God a chance. He isn’t finish with it yet; people may be talking about you, but God isn’t finish with you yet’ exclaimed Pastor Curry.

He noted that many may not know the plan of the future, but he assured God has given him a mandate to explain the preparation for 2020.

“The first thing we need to realize is, we need to get to the point where we never mind the perception of others. If you are going to be prepared to make it into 2020, you cannot mind what people perceive. Too many of us live on what people perceive, how they look and how they talk. Our life is built around what people say more than what God says. Tell the devil he lied, because they are only talking the story as it goes, but God knew it would’ve happened even before it happened.

“If anyone is qualified for stopping a situation, it is God,” he added.

Noting that the opinion of others will always be voiced he continued, “Persons will always have their opinion on matters and that is how people are. They have an opinion on what you should wear, where you should go and what matters to most, but I came to tell you that your major concern should be what God sees and in 2020, we need to see what as God sees.

“Man has written us off, but God sees potential in us.”

Curry admonished the attendees a few minutes before midnight, to value life the way God values life.

“Pray to God to open your eyes to the value of living for him, and you will begin to see your true worth and the worth of those around you. Live with purpose, according to God’s plan for your life and your good decisions will have eternal significance. Look at yourself and the others through God’s eyes and life is hopeful and bright,” Curry concluded.