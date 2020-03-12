Residents challenged to enhance prayer life with Growth Master Class

PRAYER CLASSES – Understanding the purpose and power of prayer is the topic for the first of many Growth Master Class being offered at Bahamas Faith Ministries Freeport Campus Kingdom School of Empowered Living. Organizers – Pastor Raymond (right) and Brook Eneas (left) – said the Growth Master Class is an initiative to educate persons on the true power and purpose of effective prayer. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Understanding the purpose and power of prayer is the topic for the first of many Growth Master Class being offered at Bahamas Faith Ministries Freeport Campus Kingdom School of Empowered Living.

According to organizers – Pastor Raymond and Brook Eneas – the Growth Master Class is an initiative to educate persons on the true power and purpose of effective prayer.

The husband and wife duo added that the series of educational sessions commenced Sunday, March 8, and will continue for the remaining three Sundays of March.

According to Raymond Eneas, this Growth Master Class is just the first of many in series of classes that the couple intends to host throughout the remainder of the year.

“The Growth Master Class is being held under the umbrella of our Kingdom School of Empowerment. The class is really designed to help people grow in various specific spiritual areas of their lives. This one, in particular, is actually focusing on understanding the purpose ad power of prayer. Even when we think of the church and religion at large, there are a lot of people who really do not have an understanding of prayer and how it is supposed to work.

“This class is designed to help people to understand that and live an effective life through prayer. Not just praying and not seeing results, pretending like you are getting results and that is not happening. This class is designed to help people understand prayer, use it correctly and really connect with God in a way that they should.”

He added that the series of classes is open to everyone regardless of denomination.

“We believe that prayer is something that is for all believers and so, we do not want to close it to anyone. We want to make sure that everyone gets understanding. The word of God says, ‘In all that you are getting you must get understanding,’ (Proverbs 4:7). We do not have the monopoly on the word of God or truth and so, when we hold these events we want to ensure that people have the opportunity to take advantage.”

Pastor Brook Eneas shared what persons attending the event can expect during the weekly sessions.

“We are actually using a book called, ‘The Purpose and Power of Prayer,’ by Dr. Myles Munroe, where the majority of the curriculum will be used and the foundation for the entire class itself. Persons can also expect to watch a few videos that, I think, will be very revelatory and life changing for them.

“We will also have a lot of question and answer discussions that are relevant for any age. As my husband talked about, people wanting to see results; I think at the end of this class, people can expect to see results in their own personal lives,” she noted.

“The book that we are using by Dr. Myles Munroe is one of the top prayer books when it comes to Christendom, that is out there. You have so many people around the world using these resources and learning from them and we have our own Bahamian; sometimes we are not taking advantage of it. That is one of the things that we have to value as well. Put aside the religion and denominations and say, ‘If this is helpful for me, then let me use it because nothing new is under the sun.’ We have to take advantage of resources and also celebrate our own,” said Mr. Eneas.

For persons interested in attending the classes, he added, “One of the things that they can do is go to our Facebook Page, Bahamas Faith Ministries Fellowship Freeport, where they can connect with us and also register for the event. We want all individuals that want to attend to make a special effort to register, so that we can prepare accordingly for them. With this event, certificates will be awarded to individuals who attend all of the classes.”

Mrs. Eneas added that if persons are unable to register they are still welcomed to attend. “The doors will be open regardless.”

She said that the classes will be a different spin on typical self-improvement classes. “It is very intimate, there will be a lot of conversation. It is not just about us teaching, but also a lot of interaction.”

Classes begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. at Bahamas Faith Ministries Church located at #17 Seahorse Plaza.

The couple encourages all that attend to come prepared to be inspired and changed for the better.

“I think this class will re-invigorate hope and vision. I think that a lot of people will, again, enjoy seeing the results of an effective prayer life and that has been our story personally,” Mrs. Eneas shared.