Residents annoyed COVD-19 positive case got through Bahamasair protocol

ANNOYED – Residents express disappointment and disapproval over reports that a male passenger, who was said to have tested positive with COVID-19, was allowed to return to Grand Bahama on Friday (May 8) on the government’s repatriation flight. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

“This is absolutely unforgiving,” said Lynn Adams. “How can an individual, who allegedly tested positive with COVID-19 ‘slip’ by officials, come home and put thousands in danger?”

Adams was expressing her utter disappointment and disapproval over reports that a male passenger, who was said to have tested positive with the deadly virus, was allowed to return to Grand Bahama on Friday (May 8).

Fifty-one residents were flown into Grand Bahama shortly after 4:00 p.m. Friday, as part of the repatriation of Bahamians stranded overseas due to border closures, as a result of the Coronavirus.

Reportedly, the infected passenger was not even listed on the flight manifest.

The return of the group, came after weeks of agitation, locally and internationally, to allow Bahamians home despite the risk.

“While I am glad people are home – students and those who were experiencing financial difficulty in the U.S. – I am really upset that someone was able to get on the plane with the virus.

“That person is selfish. I want to know how, after others had to take the test and present documents that they were clean, so to speak, that he was permitted on the plane.

“Someone, some persons know how this happened and just as Dr. (Duane) Sands, admitted to the role he played in the plane landing the other day, persons heads have to roll in this,” said Pat Brown.

“Do you know how many people were put at risk – pilots, baggage handlers, bus drivers, all the people that were in the vicinity of this individual. How selfish can he be?” So, questioned, one resident, speaking under anonymity.

“And, who let him pass? This has to be something up in the high places; someone knows someone and that’s how I believe this happened,” the resident claimed.

“We need answers,” said a very irate interviewee, who gave his name as ‘Boss Man.’

“That’s all I saying! We walking ‘round here all mask up and they letting people come home with the ‘Rona,’ They crazy aye?” he questioned.

“We in Grand Bahama have been doing our best to keep the virus at a low count and now come this. How they allow this to happen? It gat to be somebody up high,” he alleged.

“I mean, if it was one of us lowly people we would be still stuck in Florida with the virus, until we got cleared. I don’t like ... come home to put all us at risk. That’s bad man,” he added.

Persons also took to social media to express their concerns over the incident.

“I don’t understand it … like how did he get on that flight and not being on the manifest that’s a huge safety issue,” said one comment.

Another said: “If he was told not to travel and still did there should be repercussions for his actions, also, for those at Bahamasair who placed him in on the flight.”

On Sunday (May 10), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government has temporarily suspended exercises to bring Bahamians who are stuck abroad back home due to the incident.

“The agreement with those wishing to return, is that no one who tested positive to the virus would be allowed on a repatriation flight.

“However, it was discovered after the aircraft landed, that one COVID-19-positive passenger was on the flight to Grand Bahama. We are investigating to see how the individual was allowed to board the flight. Three individuals traveled with this passenger.

“All four of these individuals have been tested again on arrival. We are awaiting the test results. All passengers wore PPEs (personal protective equipment) during the flight, which decreases the risk of exposure. All passengers on the flight will remain in quarantine and will continue to be monitored,” said Dr. Minnis.

He also said that health officials will continue to keep the public informed on the matter.

“Pending the investigation and review of this matter, I have advised the airline and was also advised by the health officials to temporarily suspend the repatriation flights, which we will resume as soon as health officials advise,” Minnis said.