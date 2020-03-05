Residents advised to monitor regular bulletins and announcements regarding COVID-19

The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise the traveling public to monitor the regular bulletins and announcements from the Ministry of Health concerning the increasing number of countries and jurisdictions experiencing high risk for exposure to Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The ministry released an advisory on Monday, March 2, 2020 noting, “These countries and specific areas within these countries are constantly being updated by the World Health Organization and can be found on its web site at www.who.int.”

The ministry advises the public that non-essential travel to these areas is strongly discouraged. Persons who must travel should expect to be routinely screened and tested and, if necessary, quarantined for up to 14 days in those jurisdictions and subject to additional screening on return to The Bahamas.

When traveling, in general, Bahamians are advised to take special precautions to minimize exposure to this virus and practice basic personal hygiene, including the washing of hands, to reduce the chance of contracting it.

The coronavirus has grown to become a serious worldwide health concern, to this end the Bahamas Ministry of Health released some updates on the disease’s status on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

According to that report, the number of confirmed cases of the virus worldwide is 81,259.

There are no confirmed suspected and recorded cases in the Bahamas at this point however, there are four current quarantine cases in the Bahamas.

The number of confirmed cases in mainland China is 78,064. There are 1,261 cases in South Korea, 374 in Italy, 57 in the United States (US), 11 in Canada, 178 in Japan and 18 in the United Kingdom (UK).

There are 30,311 recovered cases worldwide and 2,770 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also dispensed valuable information on the disease and how people can protect themselves and others.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Persons should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if their hands are not visibly dirty.

Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub eliminates the virus if it is on your hands.

When coughing and sneezing, cover the mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue then discard tissue immediately into a closed bin and clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing prevent the spread of germs and viruses. If you sneeze or cough into your hands, you may contaminate objects or people that you touch.

Maintain at least a three-foot distance between yourself and other people, particularly those who are coughing, sneezing and have a fever.

When someone who is infected with a respiratory disease, like 2019-nCoV, coughs or sneezes they project small droplets containing the virus. If persons are too close, they can breathe in the virus.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth because hands touch many surfaces which can be contaminated with the virus. If you touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your contaminated hands, you can transfer the virus from the surface to yourself.

If persons have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, they should seek medical care early.

As a general precaution, practice general hygiene measures when visiting live animal markets, wet markets or animal product markets

Ensure regular hand washing with soap and potable water after touching animals and animal products; avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with hands; and avoid contact with sick animals or spoiled animal products. Strictly avoid any contact with other animals in the market such as stray cats and dogs, rodents, birds, bats.

Persons should also avoid contact with potentially contaminated animal waste or fluids on the soil or structures of shops and market facilities and avoid consumption of raw or undercooked animal products

Persons should also handle raw meat, milk or animal organs with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

Members of the public are advised to adhere to the aforementioned precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

For more information persons can contact the Surveillance Unit at the Ministry of Health at (242) 502-4776, 397-1021 or 502-4728 or visit the website Bahamas.gov.bs/health.