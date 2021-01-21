Rengin Johnson appreciative of years in judiciary system

RENGIN JOHNSON, Retired Magistrate

The 2021 Annual Legal Year Opening took place in New Providence recently, where Chief Justice of The Bahamas, Hon. Brian Moree, QC announced the retirement of two magistrates from Grand Bahama – Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude and Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

During a quaint ceremony which was virtually live streamed on various social media platforms, a change from the traditional ceremonies, Moree commended the women for their service to the country.

In an interview with this daily, Johnson spoke about life after the bench, informing that while she has retired from the judiciary, she continues to work in other areas of her life, building on her passion of service, to others in the community.

She acknowledged tough, that sitting on the bench was one of the most fulfilling moments in her professional career.

Johnson said that when she was first invited to serve in the capacity as a S & C (Stipendiary and Circuit) Magistrate, it was an eye opener for her, as she truly realized how much she enjoyed her duties on the bench.

“In 1995, I received a letter inviting me to become a full time S & C Magistrate of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. I was also given duties, for the first time, for any magistrate, according to my information, to be in charge of The Northern Bahamas; that was to visit and serve other islands of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas within the Northern region,” she explained.

The islands included Grand Bahama Island, Abaco, The Berry Islands, Bimini and also Andros.

“I was very happy with the responsibility as well as the opportunity to get to know the other islands. It took my time, but at the time I was younger and really enjoyed it.

“Eventually, I served in the Central Bahamas Family Island Courts as well as in the Southern Bahamas. For over five years, I actually travelled throughout the entire Bahamas with the exception of New Providence,” she recalled.

Having become a S & C Magistrate in 1995, leaving as a Deputy Chief Magistrate in 2000, Johnson once again returned to the bench in March 2015 until November 2020 spending a total of 10 years serving the country that she calls home.

“It was a wonderful experience that I will never forget. It was one of the most important experiences in my life, as a professional person.”

Johnson thanked Moree and the "countless other colleagues" she has had the privilege of working with over the years within the Judicial System, throughout the Commonwealth.

Moree, during his address noted that both Johnson and Claude served in Grand Bahama. “I thank them for their many years of able and dedicated service. Each of them made a significant contribution to the administration of justice in The Bahamas.”

He continued: “As we begin the 2021 legal year, the country is still under a Proclamation of Emergency declared by the Governor General as a result of the scourge, which we now identify as COVID-19. That pandemic has literally changed our way of life and the way in which business affairs and activities are conducted around the world.

“Courts have not escaped the intrusive and disrupted impact of COVID-19. Over the past 10 to 11 months, we, who are responsible for the administration of justice, have had to adapt and respond to the dynamic and unpredictable environment of the COVID-19 era, as national governments and public health officials have struggled to mitigate and contain the transmission of the virus.

“Lockdowns, curfews, physical distancing requirements, sanitizing protocols, quarantines, self isolation procedures, PCR and antigen testing and travel restrictions have now, all become a part of the new paradigm,” said Moree.

“The overall result is that the landscape of the courts today as we open the 2021 legal year, is massively different than it was a year ago, when this court sat in the Supreme Court building on January 8, 2020, to mark the opening of the 2020 Legal Year.”

Moree noted that his focus as Chief Justice throughout the course of this new legal year, will be on reform and modernization of the judicial system within The Bahamas.

“It is distinctly obvious that our plans for 2020 for the courts were severely threatened by the pandemic, but I can report that not only did our court systems survive in 2020, we defied the pessimists by making significant progress in many areas, as we remained laser-focused on court reform and modernization.

“Undoubtedly 2020 was the most difficult and challenging year in modern history. The turbulent events associated with COVID-19 delayed my timeline for the implementation of certain projects. We nevertheless moved forward with major initiatives of the courts. Indeed, for us in the judiciary the real takeaway for 2020 is best captured in the well-known adage that says, ‘necessity is the mother of invention,’” said the Chief Justice.

He continued: “Notwithstanding COVID- 19, 2020 was a productive and busy year for the courts, as we continued throughout the pandemic to fulfill our constitution mandate and advance the components of the court modernization and reform initiative.

“This is the second time that I have the great honor and privilege of addressing you as Chief Justice, at the ceremony to commemorate the opening of the legal year. It is a humbling experience and I continue to be grateful for this opportunity to serve my country. I pledge to do my very best, to discharge my duties for as long as I am in this office. I am mindful of the fact that I am here for only a season and my overreaching legal fidelity, is to the Constitution of The Bahamas. I acknowledge God in all matters and seek His continued guidance in my life as I serve as head of the Judiciary.

“My plan for the court system in 2021 can be simply and succinctly expressed in three words, ‘reform and modernization.’ As we move into a new year, we intend to consolidate our achievements in 2021 and advance the new components of the reform program with vigor, focused discipline and hard work, in order to implement sweeping and sustainable changes throughout the court system.

“The ultimate objective is to provide the people in The Bahamas with a court system that is commensurate with the standing and high quality of The Bahamas in the international community. They deserve nothing less in a 21st Century Bahamas,” stated Moree.

“I wish to publicly applaud the extraordinary work of all judicial officers throughout the past 12 months and thank them for the exemplary service. Managing a court system through a pandemic in the midst of a public emergency, with limited financial and human resources, operating out of seven different buildings, in various states of disrepair, is extremely difficult. We could not have succeeded without the exceptional commitment of the judges, the registrars, the magistrates and all members of our staff,” he concluded.