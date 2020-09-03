Remembrance ceremonies, tribute to Dorian lost souls and survivors

WE REMEMBER – Family members joined Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest (center in background), Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama along with a number of his parliamentary colleagues; President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Ian Rolle and members of the clergy in a Hurricane Dorian Remembrance ceremony on Wednesday at the foot of the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge. Also pictured is Minister of Agriculture, Michael Pintard (second right in the background) (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

A wreath was laid at the base of the memorial cross near the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge early Wednesday (September 2) morning, as those who perished in Hurricane Dorian were remembered and the survivors honored.

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama along with a number of his parliamentary colleagues; President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Ian Rolle; members of the clergy and family members of the departed gathered for the solemn ceremony.

The 8:00 a.m. service was the first of three events held Wednesday, exactly one year since the devastating, deadly Hurricane Dorian swept through Grand Bahama.

Deputy Prime Minister Turnquest, in his brief remarks, offered words of encouragement to the families. “One year ago, today, Grand Bahama would have been suffering the most violent storm and going through the most valley experience that we would have ever had to endure.

“Grand Bahama is no stranger to hurricanes and to storms, but even with all of the experience and the hardening over time, this storm brought new challenges and new realities to all of us. We witnessed destruction of property, but more importantly the loss of lives.

“Today, we saw it fitting to come and mark this solemn day; to let you, the families, know, as well as the wider island of Grand Bahama and indeed The Bahamas that we have not lost sight of the terrible tragedy that would have befallen your loves ones.

“We want to let you know that the Government of The Bahamas, your representatives here on Grand Bahama, and indeed civic and business community are with you.” He added: “We continue to remember that tragic day that would have changed your lives in such a dramatic way.

“While we commemorate this day and remember those who would have lost their lives, we also celebrate the spirit of community that has sprung up following Hurricane Dorian.

“I am so impressed with the way neighbor have been looking after neighbor – in the chat groups, in the community and in various groupings. That spirit will help us through this and ensure that we rebuild stronger and more resilient than we ever were before.

“I wish to offer my prayer and continued support to all of you, to let you know again that my family and I, every day, remember.”

Noting that there is still a lot of work to be done, Turnquest said, he is confident in knowing that the government has not shirked from its responsibility.

“We are committed to this island and not only restoring what was lost, but building upon it and fulfilling our commitment to the full restoration of Grand Bahama.

“Continue to carry on so that the legacy of your loved ones will not die. May God bless you, may God keep you and may God bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” stated Turnquest.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson noted that in spite of the tragedy, God is still faithful.

“One year ago, this very spot where we are standing had about 20-feet of water. A year ago, we would have all been underwater, in this very same spot. But today, it is a beautiful day and so, today is a day of thanksgiving.

“It is fitting that we come together one year later, to commemorate what took place and to remember the lives that we lost. Let us not commemorate this without thanksgiving, because we are thankful for where the Lord has brought us from one year ago,” Sen. Thompson said.

“We are thankful for the memories that we have; we are thankful for those who have survived. We are thankful for the rebuilding that is taking place; we are thankful for how God has restored this island.

“So, today as we commemorate; today as we remember, we remember with a heart of thanksgiving. As we go throughout this day and as we shed our tears, remember those that were lost and as we drive around and remember what took place, we do so raising our hands in praise and thanksgiving for what the Lord has done for us,” he added.

President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Ian Rolle, acknowledged that it is indeed a sad anniversary.

“Today, we come together to honor the lives lost and mourn with the families and community members who continue to suffer the sadness of lives taken too soon.

“We remember all of our family members, friends and residents who are still displaced and struggling to rebuild their homes and lives, following the storms devastation. We know they grieve too.

“Today, is also an opportunity to acknowledge the generous hearts of many local individuals and organizations, and our international friends who remain with us today, coming to the aid of many, many families and communities, to provide lifesaving support and comfort, Rolle said.

He extended a heartfelt thanks to the government for recognizing this somber and important day. “Thanks most of all for providing us with the opportunity to safely gather as a community, once again, as we did in July to unveil and commemorate the monument to the 31 Grand Bahamians, so tragically lost.

“It is together, as a resilient community, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in support and brotherhood that we recover, heal and carry on. May the souls of those lost to Hurricane Dorian forever rest in peace and may the families mourning the loss of their loves ones, feel the love of their Bahamian community. May they continue to heal,” concluded Rolle.

Archdeacon Earl Hepburn blessed and laid the wreath, as family members placed flowers in memory of their loved ones.

The remaining services were held at the McLean’s Town Dock at 10:00 a.m. and at Emmanuel Way, High Rock at 11:00 a.m.