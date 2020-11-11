Relatives searching for missing entertainment icon Caproni

MISSING MAN – The family of Dudley Capron aka ‘Caproni’ is seeking the public’s assistance in locating their loved one that was last seen on November 1. Shown are dated and more recent photos of Capron. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF CAPRON FAMILY)

Jessica Butler and Dwayne Capron, daughter and son respectively, of well-known entertainer, Dudley Capron, 78, a.k.a ‘Caproni' request the public’s assistance in locating their father.

Butler, told The Freeport News that the family learned her father was last seen November 1, leaving his Bahamia Arms residence in a vehicle with two females.

Caproni is described as being five-feet four inches, weighing 165 lbs, with gray eyes, ‘salt and pepper’ hair and face discoloration.

His daughter said her father also has Alzheimer.

Butler and her brother organized search parties since their father was reported missing; however, to date she noted that they have yet to locate their loved one.

Meanwhile, police have issued a missing person’s poster for Capron.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating Capron is asked to contact 829-1618, 441-3147 or the nearest police station.