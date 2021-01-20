Recruitment exercises high agenda item for the RBPF

RECRUITMENT – Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle (insert) said that recruitment is high on the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), as many officers are expected to retire this year and into 2022. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Recruitment is high on the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) agenda, said Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, during his annual report for 2020, Monday (January 18).

Rolle noted that while the Force presently stands at 3,570 strong in terms of active officers throughout the archipelago, inclusive of police reserves, that number will soon decrease as many uniformed officers are expected to retire this year, as well into 2022.

“The strength of the Force currently stands at 3,570 sworn officers, including 900 police reserves. In the last five years, we recruited 508 police officers. During the same period, we lost 515 officers, including 93 police officers last year to retirement.

“Due to attrition factors, an additional 121 police officers are expected to retire by the end of the year and another 130 officers are expected to retire in 2022 beginning January of next year.

“These numbers are daunting, given the fact that we were unable to sustain recruitment levels to supplant these losses, particularly when taken in the context of expectations of the force,” said the police commissioner.

He disclosed that a recruitment exercise is expected in short order, as an initial step to rebuild the strength of the Force.

“This is critical, because it takes at least one-to-two years before a new police officer is fully productive. That means, that even after an officer has retired, newly hired officers may not be as productive as the previous officers for two years,” Rolle explained.

“We will be losing out on potential value for months to years after our retired officers have left,” he added.

Notwithstanding, Rolle said that he will continue to review policies and realign the ranks of the Force, to efficiently manage manpower resources at all police stations throughout The Bahamas.

“I will ensure that training plays an integral role as the Force transitions into a learning organization. In 2020, the Force facilitated the training of 2,548 police officers, and an additional 207 law enforcement officers from other agencies.”

Overall, for the year 2020, Rolle expressed that their duties within the organization were fulfilled effectively, despite the many unforeseen challenges within the year.

“We have effectively executed our duties for the period and maintained the core values of the Organization.

“We have managed our resources efficiently and displayed high levels of competency and work ethics to consistently enforce policies that govern our daily operations and the Emergency Powers Order.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force remains steadfast in its law enforcement mandate and will continue to function accordingly.

“The organization is filled with creative and innovative police officers, who possess the requisite skills, talents and expertise to manage crime.

“We are optimistic about 2021 and we look forward to maintaining an equitable relationship with members of the public as we perform our pivotal role of creating safer communities in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” concluded Rolle.