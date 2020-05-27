Real estate boss commends PM

BACK TO WORK – Real estate agents returned to work following a relaxation in the emergency orders, which will allow agents to operate Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The amendment came following President of Churchill and Jones Trevor Johnson’s (right) plea for Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (left), to revisit the emergency conditions.

Real estate boss Trevor Johnson commended Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis for relaxing the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Orders recently, to include professionals in that industry.

Last week (May 19), in an article published on this daily’s website, thefreeportnews.com, Johnson said that the real estate business should be considered an essential component to have people secure a place to live and to boost our local and national economy.

“I humbly call on the prime minister to revisit his position, and, for the five Grand Bahama members of Parliament to lend a voice to our plight.

“Further, with yet another hurricane season approaching, many persons remain displaced as a result of Dorian, and, they continue to search for a place to rent, and, stay. Buyers and sellers abroad, and, home are now (facing delays), and literally hundreds of Bahamians associated with real estate are faced with no income to cover their bills and maintain their livelihood,” said Johnson, president of Churchill and Jones, in a statement.

Days following Johnson’s plea, the emergency order was relaxed as it related to the operating hours of real estate companies.

In amendment of Order #7 of the principal Order; Amendment of the first schedule to the principal Order: “Real Estate agencies are allowed to operate Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.”

The order also reiterated that all safety protocols must be adhered to, including sanitization, wearing of masks and social distancing.

Johnson thanked the prime minister and commended the government for revisiting the restrictions that were placed on real estate professionals on Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamas.