Real Estate boss calls for PM to reconsider phased opening

Trevor Johnson, President of Churchill and Jones Real Estate

With ongoing restrictions in place for business operations during this pandemic period, President of Churchill and Jones Real Estate, Trevor Johnson, is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his government to revisit circumstances related to the real estate industry.

Johnson, son of the late Hilary Jones, a woman who forged a career path in real estate for Bahamians on Grand Bahama, issued a statement on Monday (May 18), making a case for his company and industry colleagues to get back to work.

“While we at Churchill and Jones Real Estate Ltd., support the prime minister's efforts to guard public health and the safety of our citizens and residents, we are hoping that he takes a keener look at the real estate business during this pandemic. The safety measures to execute will equal, and in most cases, exceed what is being required by the operating curbside operations.

“Further, with yet another hurricane season approaching, many persons remain displaced as a result of Dorian and they continue to search for a place to rent, and, stay. Buyers and sellers abroad, and, home are now (facing delays), and literally hundreds of Bahamians associated with real estate are faced with no income to cover their bills and maintain their livelihood.

“The real estate business is an essential component to have people secure a place to live and to boost our local and national economy. I humbly call on the prime minister to revisit his position, and, for the five Grand Bahama members of parliament to lend a voice to our plight. Churchill and Jones rose to prominence decades ago headed by David Hunter and Jones, both deceased, by providing products and services for the 'small man' and attracting significant foreign investment,” the statement concluded.

Dr. Minnis, in his weekly COVID-19 National Address announced the reopening and extension of hours for several businesses, able to offer curbside and delivery services.

He further revealed that several islands, which have had no cases of the deadly virus, were permitted to resume commercial activity. Those islands include Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco, Andros, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Rum Cay and Ragged Island.

“As we continue to make progress, we will act on the advice of health officials on the phased and gradual reopening of various islands and certain areas of our economy, as well as a new normal for daily life that will be with us for some time,” said the PM.

“We must abide by regional and global health protocols as we reopen our economy and society,” he added.

For the past several weeks, Grand Bahamians have been calling for the reopening of the island. The prime minister emphasized that reopening would be predicated on the citizenry’s ability to adhere to safety protocols.

“If advised by health officials, we will return to certain phases or re-impose certain restrictions in order to limit community spread (of the virus). I fully understand the anxiety and frustration of many Bahamians and residents to reopen our economy. But we must act with prudence and good judgement. We have to balance the health, economic and social needs of citizens and residents,” stated the nation’s leader.