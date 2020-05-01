Reach Out Youth Organization feeds GB residents in need of assistance

REACHING OUT – Founders of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), Dudley and Katie Seide, continue to reach out to those in need, through their distribution efforts. On Thursday, some 1,000-plus residents received hot meals and two families received financial assistance. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

As concerns over food security continue to mount, and, while the world battles the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, founders of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), Dudley and Katie Seide, are continuing their efforts of feeding residents who are in need.

On Thursday (April 30) more than 1,000 residents were fed, as hot meals and cool beverages were distributed at ROYO’s Community Centre on Banyan Lane.

This week a number of residents were also recipients of cash donations, and, for Ashley Bodie, the meant “so much.”

Bodie told this daily: “This donation means so much to me, during this time and with everything that is going on. We are not working and with me being a mother of five kids, receiving this donation is a blessing. When they (kids) are saying that they are hungry, you cannot tell them hold one and wait. They are looking for something on the table right then. This is a blessing to go home now and bring groceries to them.”

Bodie said that prior to COVID-19, it was difficult, but now it is doubly so for her family.

“It has been difficult because all of my kids are young. They are under the age of 10. Trying to keep up with the baby –bottles, pampers – and the older ones who are in preschool … dealing with the school work, trying to keep them involved with their studies, it is a bit of a task,” she admitted.

However, through God, Bodie said, “I am getting by.”

Bodie was just one of an estimated 1,500 residents who showed up for assistance at the Community Centre on Thursday.

Seide said that it was his goal to feed over 1,000 persons a hot meal.

Distributions began at 11:00 a.m. and when this daily’s team arrived shortly before 1:00 p.m., Seide said that they were well over the halfway mark of the intended goal.

As a result of overwhelming number of persons still toeing the line for a meal, at the time of the interview, Seide revealed that his team was busy preparing additional meals for the crowd.

“We have already served about 800 plates of food and the line of cars are still wrapped around the neighbourhood. Some folks were here from 6:00 a.m. What you are seeing here, is Grand Bahama chipping in. The Invaders for Christ family partnered with us in this. What you are seeing today, is a miracle. Today, an anonymous donor gave us two envelopes with cash to give to two families. Ashley Bodie is one of the recipients of those envelopes, to help her through these difficult times,” said Seide.

“I am amazed and overwhelmed by what is taking place here today. The system is running smoothly. We are preparing some more food, but this is what I call a miracle from God.

“I am speechless; I am only a vessel that God is using at this particular time. For the past three weeks, we have helped over 3,000 families, that have been blessed through this organization.

“I am pleading to the wider community. Please, do not stop. Continue to bless us so that others can be blessed,” Seide said.