Reach Out Youth body gives to taxi drivers

TOUCHING TAXI DRIVERS – Some 200 taxi drivers were recipients of care packages on Thursday, courtesy of the Grand Bahama Reach Out and Touch Feeding Program, an initiative of Reach Out Youth Organization. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

A little over 200 taxi drivers were recipients of care packages Thursday (September 17) morning, when the Reach Out Youth Organization continued its feeding initiative.

The program, which began following Hurricane Dorian last year, remained in place when the country was hit by the worldwide pandemic, the Novel Coronavirus always known as COVID-19. Reach Out Youth Organization is headed by Dudley Seide.

President of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union, Harold Curry, expressed profound appreciation to Seide and the organization for the grocery items.

“This is a very good thing that Mr. Seide is doing for us here today. We do appreciate it. One can look at our taxi drivers, like Mr. Seide mentioned, who have been out of work since March. I can go further than March, because taxi drivers here have really suffered since Hurricane Dorian, September 2, 2019.

“If you were to go back there, you would notice some of our drivers lost their homes, their cars; they have not worked since then; and they came out of Dorian, straight into this pandemic. Taxi drivers have really been suffering over a year, without jobs and without work. This means a lot to taxi drivers today,” said Curry.

“We thank Mr. Seide for welcoming us here, reaching out to our taxi drivers and assisting those that do not have anything to assist themselves.

“On behalf of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union and its executive team and staff we thank the Reach Out Youth Organization for this, in helping us on such an occasion,” he added.

Curry noted also, that there are nearly 600 taxi drivers on the island of Grand Bahama.

“Most of our taxi drivers are in the tourism industry and they depend on tourists. Sixty percent of persons in Grand Bahama are in the tourism industry and they are without a job. And so, today, this is a blessing for us and we greatly appreciate it,” Curry said.

Seide, a former taxi driver himself, revealed that the organization’s feeding initiative has more than doubled since Hurricane Dorian, which has led to a name change for the program.

“Today, along with this distribution to taxi drivers, we are relaunching and renaming the program. It will now be known as Grand Bahama Reach Out and Touch Feeding Program.

“Today is pretty much a part of history. We are changing our name to the Grand Bahama Reach Out and Touch Feeding Program. The reason for the name change is, because the name we had was the same as the government’s feeding program, the Grand Bahama Feeding Program.

“Today, we decided to officially launch the program under the new name and are giving back to the taxi drivers. Many of them have not worked since March. I think that people may be forgetting that the cab drivers work through tourism and things are rough.

“I am a former cab driver and so, I reached out to the president of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (Harold Curry) and told him that with the launching of the Grand Bahama Reach Out and Touch Feeding Program, we want to bless a little over 200 cab drivers, with the renaming of our program.

“This is historic because cab drivers are the pillars of this island and today, we have the opportunity to give back to them. I saw it fitting to do so and so, I am very happy to see some of my old comrades here today. It means a lot to me that we are able to bless them today,” concluded Seide.