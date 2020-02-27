RCOF donates toys to adopted schools

LOVE – The Rotaract Club of Freeport spread love by making toy donations to the Lewis Yard and Hugh W. Campbell Primary Schools this past Valentine’s Day. Pictured from left are Glinton Pinder, Member; Derrell Sweeting, Member; Phylicia Babb, Member; Juanita Hanna, Principal of LYP; Keturah Babb, RCOF’s President and Director of Professional Development and Kent Ward, RCOF’s President Elect, Director of Community Service. (Photo courtesy of Rotaract Club of Freeport)

Members of the Rotaract Club of Freeport (RCOF) continue to serve the Grand Bahama community through school outreach initiatives. The club recently made toy donations to the Hugh W. Campbell Primary School and the Lewis Yard Primary School on their campuses.

The club adopted Hugh Campbell along with the Lewis Yard Primary School and therefore, decided to present the playful items to each school to confirm their commitment to the institutions.

“We wanted to ensure that students at the school felt the love on Valentine’s Day and decided to donate toys to the school. At the Rotaract Club of Freeport, we understand that play is an important part of human learning and development,” said RCOF President Keturah Babb.

Babb furthered that gifts also have a real feel of love and empowerment, so they wanted the students to feel special this past Valentine’s Day.

“We are also aware that there has been a lot of loss and suffering as a result of Hurricane Dorian, so we wanted to bring some joy to our adopted schools,” she said.

Since adopting the schools, the RCOF have assisted with various tasks, including preparing garden boxes, assisting with landscaping and donating national trees, painting murals along with general upkeep.

Students from both schools also received a variety of school supplies from the club in Novembers 2019.

“We hope to accomplish more during 2020,” she said, noting that they are committed to their adopted schools, particularly following Hurricane Dorian, which caused major damage.

Hugh W. Campbell was severely impacted by the Category 5 storm’s flood and is still in the midst of making repairs. In late January 2020, Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd announced that nearly $1 million in repairs would begin shortly at the school.

The club has conducted various initiatives to assist the wider Grand Bahama community following Dorian’s passing.

In November 2019, club members welcomed residents in support of one of their largest fund-raisers for the year, Pub Crawl at Fair Play, Port Lucaya, where the event’s proceeds was used to assist the youth arm of Rotary International’s various community service initiatives on the island.

Pub Crawl was one of two major fundraising events for the year. It was also the club’s main fund-raiser for the fall and so, and it powers all their community service and club projects.

The Pub Crawl was Halloween themed and featured cash prizes for best costumes, and drink specials.

The funds derived from the event, were reportedly supposed to go towards providing continued assistance to the Lewis Yard Primary and Hugh Campbell Primary along with Rotary International’s commitment and awareness of World Polio Day, which was celebrated recently, and hurricane relief.

Babb noted that October (2019) was Economic Development Month for Rotary and, especially since Hurricane Dorian’s passage, they really want to encourage persons to support local businesses.

Rotary International is a service-based organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to help build goodwill and peace in the world, primarily through service and giving back in their communities. Rotary’s motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ speaks to this mission statement.

The worldwide service organization for young adults from 18-35 who are interested in professional development, leadership and community service. The club meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Geneva’s Place.

The Rotaract Club of Freeport is a part of District 6990 which includes South Florida and Grand Bahama.