RCCL donates $50K in equipment and furniture to HCP

DONATION – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. presented Hugh Campbell Primary School with a $50,000 donation of equipment and furniture on Friday, January 31, during a special assembly. Minister of Education, Jeffery Lloyd (standing centre); HCP Principal, Lily Strachan-Moxey (seated left) and RCCL Vice President of Government Relations, Russell Benford (seated right) is pictured with a few of the students. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCCL) made a $50,000 donation, which included furniture and electronic equipment to the Hugh Campbell W. Primary School on Friday, January 31, during a special assembly at the school.

Teachers, students, parents and administration gathered for the event that featured prayers and songs. Hugh Campbell Primary was severely damaged, when Hurricane Dorian made landfall back in September 2019.

RCCL Vice President of Government Relations Russell Benford stated that they were pleased to make the donation particularly, because it was RCCL’s 50th Anniversary.

Benford noted that every year RCCL tries to engage in community projects as a team building exercise; therefore, in early 2020, RCCL’s executives got together to determine what this year’s project would be.

“The first idea that came was to help out the people in Grand Bahama. We heard about this wonderful school, Hugh Campbell Primary School, and we found out from the school that they needed furniture and so, we put together hundreds of pieces of furniture,” he explained.

He added that many of their team members put the furniture together by hand, including desks, chairs, bookshelves and electronics such as televisions.

Benford revealed that RCCL officials also found out that the school had about six feet of water as a result of Dorian’s flood and many things that were sitting on the ground were destroyed. Therefore, they wanted to supply the school with those items.

He stated that this was just their way of expressing that they cared about the Grand Bahama community. “This was just something to tell the folks that we love them, to tell the children that we care about them.”

Benford disclosed that since Dorian hit, RCCL has donated over $4.6 million to relief efforts.

“We were the first ship that actually came to the Port here in Grand Bahama after the storm,” he said.

The RCL fleet delivered 20,000 meals a day for residents, with volunteers and crew members working day and night preparing meals.

RCCL teams coordinated additional in-kind donations from container ships and tender boats, including more than 47,000 bottles of water, 360 generators, 250 tarps, 25,000 square feet of plywood, 55,000 diapers and 7,500 pounds of pet food.

Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd was in Grand Bahama for the presentation and expressed appreciation on the government and the school’s behalf. “Today is a day of gratitude, and it’s a reason for celebration.”

Emphasizing the importance of showing gratitude, the minister noted that the Bible teaches that in all things people must give thanks.

Lloyd noted that RCCL and The Bahamas have had a long-standing relationship. “We are more than just partners, we are the deepest of friends.”

He recalled how quickly RCCL fed persons following Hurricane Dorian in early