Rand renovations continue to progress, some finished

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the OPM

Fifteen months following the passing of Hurricane Dorian – back in September 2019 – the island’s primary health care facility, the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), continues to undergo major transformations.

Some areas, which were renovated within the 15 months, are now functioning according to Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.

“The kitchen is now completed and functioning. Meals are no longer prepared off site. The cafeteria and Medical/Surgical Ward III, also known as the new COVID Unit, has also been completed,” Thompson revealed during an interview on Wednesday (December 2).

More beds are significant to the improved health complex.

“Seven beds have been added in the fight against COVID. The main hospital’s four operating theaters, which were some of the most advanced in the region, are also completed and await certification of equipment to be done before occupancy. Contractors are also working vigorously to complete the newly renovated pharmacy, pediatrics, surgical, medical, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and lobby, which should be ready for occupancy soon.

“We are pleased that the morgue will commence its expansion renovations, which will allow for more storage space and viewing area, for the public. The Cancer Association Building expansion is also well underway with renovations. They will have new bathroom areas and they will also have the construction of another area for nurses,” informed Thompson.

The minister thanked the frontline workers, who he referred to as heroes, for their tireless contributions in the fight against COVID-19 in substandard conditions amid the massive renovations that were needed at the RMH post Hurricane Dorian.

“I wish to take a moment to highlight and salute every nurse, every doctor, every technician, every member of the staff at the hospital, every security officer; everyone in administration.

“It has been a challenging time for you especially. You have had to deal with having your place of work destroyed by the storm and then, having the added pressure and risk of dealing with COVID-19. You did all of this while being called upon to serve the public with excellence, in literally, life and death situations.

“I want to take a moment to salute you. The island salutes you and our country salutes you,” said the Minister of State.