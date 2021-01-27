Rand Memorial phased reopening to start soon

RMH PHASED REOPENING – The phased reopening of the Rand Memorial Hospital is expected to begin shortly, said Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

The phased reopening of the island’s lone hospital, the Rand Memorial Hospital, is expected in the coming weeks.

According to Minister of State for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, this is great news for Grand Bahama.

“With respect to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), we should be making an announcement in short order for the phased reopening. Extremely great progress has been made in the lobby, pharmacy, female ward, and the children’s areas,” Lewis shared, during a recent update press conference by Grand Bahama Members of Parliament.

“Again, those will be included in the first phase of reopening of the RMH. The work is being done by two local Grand Bahamian construction companies. Their work is being done at a very high level and is being monitored by the Ministry of Works and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

“Of course, the Reconstruction Authority, my ministry, also has oversight of what is going on there. Once that work is completed and we open those areas, the planning of the extension of the hospital will be undertaken. We are aggressively working along with our architects and our planners with respect to the extension,” stated Lewis.

Additionally, Lewis disclosed that the Small Home Repair Program will continue shortly, as many Grand Bahamians are still grappling with home repairs as a result of the devastation brought by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“The good news is that the Small Home Repair Program will commence in short order. Funds have been released and so, we will be going into a second phase. The DRA (Disaster Reconstruction Authority) will be making further announcements, but as early as within the next two weeks, the program will resume.

“This speaks well for persons who have been waiting for a long time; those who have received a portion of their down payment, to now continue on with that program. We do not have all of the funding that we would like, and we are seeking more funding in short order, to ensure that everyone who we made a commitment to, with respect to home repairs, will be honored,” he assured.