Rand Memorial Hospital construction progressing

CONSTRUCTION PROGRESSING – The new Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) is well on its way to be opening to the public as early as the end of this month. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

The new Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) is well on its way to be opening to the public as early as the end of this month, according to Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.

Having undergone complete renovations, he noted that this present phase of rebuilding will include all new portions of the health care facility, consisting of a new isolation center, pharmacy, pediatric ward, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), surgical and medical wards.

“Following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, several government structures suffered damage and are now in the process of being restored. One of the most crucial structures that required a major rebuilding effort was the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“Construction workers have been working tirelessly to complete rebuilding of the hospital. The prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) also announced that $21 million would be allocated for the RMH. The hospital will begin to have some normalcy by late November, early December.

“The kitchen cafeteria building has been substantially completed with furniture and is being utilized while the cafeteria is about 90 percent completed. The medical/surgical ward, or the COVID-19 Isolation Unit is also completed and will be occupied this week. Each room can occupy up to two patients; fully furnished with beds, tables and equipped with oxygen outlets in the event a person requires them. There will also be a total of seven more beds for COVID patients,” said Thompson.

The aforementioned, he noted, is in addition to the space to also accommodate COVID-19 patients at the Cancer Association facility, which will also be utilized simultaneously to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We also want to say that the facility, which I believe had some approximately 20 or so beds, which is the Cancer Association site, will also be kept. That will also add some additional space to the new facility to the Rand, which will add some additional space.”

As it relates to the main entrance of the Rand Memorial Hospital, Thompson added that residents and guests to the island should be pleasantly surprised that the landscape of the entrance has received a makeover as well.

“There has been much development in the main hospital section building also. The main corridors, the pharmacy, the foyer, and the pediatrics area will be ready for occupancy within the next two weeks.

“The main hospital entrance will also include a new portico, which is now ready for painting. Arriving patients will have access to be dropped off directly at the front door and protected from inclement weather. Anyone who is in Grand Bahama would know the challenges that we used to have getting into the front door with parking and so on.

“Approximately 150 Bahamians are involved in the reconstruction of the RMH. While this will not give us a new hospital, it most certainly gives us a brand-new Rand New Memorial Hospital,” he added.

As it relates to a new state-of-the-art hospital being constructed in the future, Thompson noted that discussions continue.

“What is happening at present is, that the (Public) Hospital Authority is conducting assessments. Those assessments are geared towards the location of where a brand-new hospital could be. As I believe, it has been indicated by some public hospital officials, a portion of land has been cleared on the side of the hospital but there is also vacant land that is owned by the Public Hospitals Authority.

“As I understand it, an assessment is being conducted as to the best location for a standalone brand-new hospital. Once the assessment is completed then plans will be put in place as to moving ahead with that brand-new hospital.

“We do want to say, that as we have indicated, we hope that come early December, that there will be some normalcy brought back to the RMH and there will also be some more resilience to the RMH as well,” concluded the senator.