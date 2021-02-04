Quartet on fraud charges

CHARGED WITH FRAUD – Four Grand Bahamian males were hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Wednesday (February 3) morning, to answer to a number of fraud charges before them. Pictured from left are Jacob Alvena, Don Albury, Ronea Glinton and Abvince Alvena. (PHOTOS: SHANYE STUBBS)

Four Grand Bahamian males were hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Wednesday (February 3) morning, to answer to a number of fraud charges before them.

Don Albury, 30, and 25-year-old Ronea Glinton, were represented by counsel from Shurland and Co.

Brothers – Abvince Alvena, 27, and Jacob Alvena, 23, appeared with no legal representation.

The four men were arraigned in court #1, before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Detailing the first charge, possession of a forged document, Ferguson informed the men that it was alleged that on January 19 at Freeport, being concerned together, or each of them on their own with the intent to defraud, had in their possession a certain document, a Teacher’s and Salary Workers Cooperative Credit Union Ltd., Royal Bank of Canada check, knowing the same not to be genuine.

The quartet answered: “Yes, ma’am,” after being questioned by Ferguson whether they understood the charges before them.

The men were informed that they may have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court or if they wished, could have them heard in the Supreme Court. All of the accused answered that they wished to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

Albury, Glinton and the Alvena brothers pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In the second matter, the four were charged with uttering a false document.

Ferguson told the men it was alleged that on the same date, time and place, all four of them together, or each of them on their own, with the intent to defraud, uttered a forged document, a Teacher’s and Salary Workers Cooperative Credit Union Ltd., Royal Bank of Canada check, knowing the same not to be genuine.

Asked if they understood the charge, the quartet replied: “Yes ma’am.” Again, they all entered a not guilty plea and opted to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

The third charge levied against the four was fraud by false pretenses. The men were informed that it was alleged, again, on the same date, place and time with the intent to defraud either together or each of them, did obtain from Gold Rock Limited building materials in the amount of $6,609.41by means of false pretenses.

Albury, Glinton and the Alvena brothers agreed that they understood the charge and wanted that matter to be heard in Magistrate’s Court as well.

They all said they were not guilty to the charge.

Additionally, Albury was charged with one count of possession of proceeds of criminal conduct. It was alleged that he on January 19, 2021 at Freeport, knowingly acquired building materials in the amount of $6,609.41 from Do It Center, that represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He told the court that he understood the charge before him, requested that the matter be heard in the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution had no objection to a cash bail; however, requested that the court mandate that the men sign into the Central Police Station at least twice per week until trial, which was adjourned until May 10.

Albury and Glinton’s counsel, speaking on their behalf, noted that considering the tough economic times, it was unreasonable for the prosecution to request a cash bail for his clients.

He added that cash bails are normally requested for individuals who may pose a flight risk, to which he claimed his clients were not. He therefore requested a signed bail with one or two suretors.

Having heard the defendants’ counsel’s submissions, Ferguson noted such, however, advised that Albury was thereby granted a cash bail in the amount of $2,500.00, while the Alvena brothers, along with Glinton were ordered to pay a cash bail of t$2,000.00 each.

“That is your bail requirement,” concluded Ferguson.

All of the defendants are expected to return to court on May 10, at 10:00 a.m. for trial.