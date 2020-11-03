Quarantine soon ends for domestic travelers

TRAVEL CHANGES – After much back-and-forth and misunderstanding regarding the quarantine regulations for inter-island travelers, on Monday (November 2) the latest emergency order sought to clarify movement from island-to-island for residents. According to Monday’s release, as of November 8 (Sunday) New Providence travelers will no longer be required to comply with a 14-day quarantine, when traveling to another island. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

After much back-and-forth and misunderstanding regarding the quarantine regulations for inter-island travelers, on Monday (November 2) the latest emergency order sought to clarify movement from island-to-island for residents.

According to Monday’s release, as of November 8 (Sunday) New Providence travelers will no longer be required to comply with a 14-day quarantine, when traveling to another island.

However, a negative RT-PCR test, no more than five days old, is still required for anyone traveling from New Providence, so stated the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) (No. 10) Order, 2020.

Additionally, the negative test must be obtained prior to applying for a health visa.

Children under 10 are not required to take the test.

Travelers from New Providence will also be required to undergo a rapid antigen test five days after arriving at their destination, as is required for international travelers. Should a traveler test positive with the rapid antigen test, they will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test and quarantine, while awaiting the results.

If the RT-PCR result is positive, the traveler will be required to quarantine for 14-days.

Additionally, the order states that people traveling through New Providence for less than 24-hours will not be required to obtain any further travel visa. Further, persons will not be allowed to travel from islands where a lockdown is in place or where an impending lockdown has been announced.

Meanwhile, a person required to submit to mandatory quarantine must do so at a government identified facility or any other appropriate facility as determined by the Ministry of Health, at his own expense, for a period of 14-days or for the duration of stay, if for a lesser period; and notwithstanding paragraph (1), a visitor under mandatory quarantine, may, subject to protocols established by the Ministry of Health, and at his own expense, travel outside of the jurisdiction.

For the purpose of this Order, a hotel room is an appropriate facility for quarantine.