Protect our frontliners, properly secure waste for collection

Refuse collectors are on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.

We know from the experts that the virus can remain viable – and transmittable – for hours or days on a variety of materials.

As a result, we (Sanitation Services Company) ask all residents and business owners to ensure that all waste is pproperly secured in standard trash bags to help collectors avoid contact with waste material.

Sanitation Services is committed to continued service in removal of waste to keep our environment clean.

"We appreciate your co-operation."

COVID-19 Hotlines for GB are: 815-1667, 806-3550, 727-0140 and 727-0401.

Resident may also reach SSC representatives at COVID19.GOV.BS or 352-9721