Prince Hall, Eastern Stars feed frontline volunteers

Over 700 individuals who have come forward to assist as frontline workers during the COVID-19 battle, were treated to breakfast by the combined Prince Hall and Eastern Stars fraternity groups, this past Saturday, May 23, at Harmony Lodge Hall in Freeport.

The initiative was led by Right Worshipful District Deputy James Ferguson Jr. The Freeport News was informed that about 750 bowls of souse were given out to those who are out front, leading the charge to assist their fellow fraternity members and island residents who are in need, while ensuring compliance to all of the safety measure outlined in the Emergency Orders.

"It was an orderly process. Members of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Stars of District #4 in Grand Bahama, worked efficiently in handing out the meals to the frontline workers, as they drove up. Social distancing was upheld and the programme was smooth," said a Lodge statement. The fraternities have joined a list of civic and charitable organizations that have come forward to assist with providing meals.

Although somewhat unsung, the Prince Hall Lodge, and, Eastern Stars step up to the plate as a rule during disaster circumstances. After the devastating Hurricane Dorian last September, the fraternities opened the hall to members and other residents, and handed out bags of grocery items/toiletries.

The response over the weekend, is in keeping with the spirit of togetherness advocated by the Government of The Bahamas and the quasi-government Grand Bahama Port Authority here in Grand. Bahama.