Prime Minister: Food security, priority item

Food security for the most vulnerable in the country is a priority for the government, said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Monday (April 27), during his communication in the House of Assembly.

Not only did the prime minister address the extension of the Emergency Order Powers, which will last until May 30, he also discussed the increase of food distribution, nationally.

“My government will do all that we can to protect the vulnerable in our society. This is a time for national solidarity. As previously announced, the government is appointing a National Food Committee, which will consult widely with many stakeholders in numerous fields.

“The major objective of the National Food Committee is to steer the coordination and collaboration of the public sector, private sector and NGOs, to increase food distribution nationally and fairly. This includes, in the immediate term, distribution of food for vulnerable individuals and communities. We must ensure that the poor and those struggling through the current economic downturn because of the pandemic, have sufficient nutritious food,” said Dr. Minnis.

“We must also ensure that those affected by Hurricane Dorian also continue to have food,” he added.

“I wish to emphasize that many more Bahamians are vulnerable to food insecurity as a result of COVID-19. This includes, but is not limited to: the newly unemployed; self-employed individuals whose businesses are adversely affected; senior citizens unable to leave their homes because of the virus; school children, who do not have sufficient food; some patients and those who provide them with care at home.

“Mr. Speaker, the National Food Committee will coordinate with various food sector agencies and groups for the distribution of food to the vulnerable. These agencies and groups include, but are not limited to: the Ministry and Department of Social Services, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the National Emergency Management Agency, the Disaster Recovery Authority, domestic and international NGOS, civil society groups, philanthropic organizations, and private citizens and businesses,” said the PM.

He added that the National Food Committee will help to determine the need for engagement of food workers, both formally and informally, to help with the preparation and distribution of food.

Additionally, he noted that the committee will make recommendations on the delivery of food for vulnerable individuals.

“This will be done in consultation with the Ministry of Health and the Head of the COVID-19 Health Taskforce.

“Mr. Speaker, the committee will communicate with wholesalers and retailers to confirm the status of food supply chains to the country, and make recommendations on how to keep these supply chains viable.

“The committee will put together a digital food distribution plan to make sure that every Bahamian in need is provided with food,” said Dr. Minnis.

“Let me add that the government will promote and strengthen industries in pork, poultry and beef, and is committed to protecting local industries. Further, the committee will also make recommendations on the enhancement of delivery services and the kinds of digital platforms required to boost home delivery.”

He added that in the home delivery aspect any number of entities can be involved, including taxi and bus drivers. However, that will be a matter for the committee to regulate.

Dr. Minnis revealed that Susan Holowesko Larson, M.B.E., has agreed to serve as coordinator of the committee.

“Mrs. Holowesko Larson has an impressive record of public service. She is a Co-Founder of Ride for Hope Bahamas and the Bahamas Hope Foundation, which raises hope and resources for Bahamians fighting cancer. She is also a Co-Founder of Bahamas Strong, which was established last year in response to the unprecedented destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.

“She helped to spearhead the country’s private sector response to Dorian as well as the initial coordination of the international NGO community. With her longstanding business experience and commitment to public service, I am pleased that she has agreed to serve in this new capacity. The members and stakeholders represented on the committee will soon be announced,” said the prime minister.