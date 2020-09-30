President of GBCC responds to recent suicide attempts

SUICIDE NOT AN OPTION – With the recent increase of alleged suicide cases on Grand Bahama, two attempts and one death, President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC), Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart said it is important for persons to reach out when feeling hopeless.

With the recent increase of alleged suicide cases on Grand Bahama, two attempts and one death, President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC), Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart said it is important for persons to reach out when feeling hopeless.

In a recent interview with this daily, Lockhart noted that it is important for persons feeling a sense of despair to make contact with individuals in the community, who may lend a listening ear, offer suggestions and\or recommendations to address whatever the issue might be.

“First of all, let me speak to the family members who have lost a person, who committed suicide. To those family members and also to the two persons who attempted suicide, I would hope and encourage them to reach out to other family members.

“Most of the time persons when find themselves coming to that low point, it is because they feel very alone; they feel very helpless and hopeless. Many times, they may not have people around them and they need a lot of emotional and relational support. They need a lot of love and understanding. They also need people to talk to and know that they have a lot of support from persons who are going to help them through,” said Lockhart.

“I think we may have underestimated the impact of the hurricane (Dorian), of COVID-19 … people dealing with loneliness, isolation, hopelessness, seeing no future ahead of them. Many feel as if they are trapped and cannot get out of their situations. Perhaps they do not have the economic or social resources that they need. I want to say to everyone that this is the time when we really need to be there for one another, especially as family members,” the clergyman suggested.

In tough times, Dr. Lockhart said, the spirit of togetherness is essential.

“The Bible says that a brother is born for adversity. In times of adversity, we need our family members and friends to be there for us. Call people; ask them how they are doing; do so seriously, not just on the surface level. If you know persons who have lost their homes, their jobs and do not know how they are going to meet their needs, you know that they are struggling. You need to be there for them. Let them know that you are there for them, and, if they are ever in need they can give you a call. Everyone needs someone who they can call on when they are in need,” he added.

Lockhart encouraged his colleagues of the cloth to make a concerted effort to reach out to members of their churches on a regular basis, to ensure that they are aware that they may seek help from them as well.

“Pastors, reach out to your parishioners. Persons within the community, also reach out to your pastors.

“Young people … you parents, youth leaders, coaches, a teacher or guidance counselor or friend, reach out to someone who you know cares about you. Even if you are having suicidal thoughts, talk to someone because that is something that you need to talk about,” Lockhart advised.

he stated that insight to troubled persons is also necessary.

“To all of us, especially as a Christian community, we have family members who we know are low. We need to reach out to them and let them know that we are praying for them. Be there for them and encourage them. If they need help financially, try to help them to get assistance from your church, from your community, from people that can help.

“Let us be there for one another, so that everyone can know that you are not alone, and there are people to help. Tomorrow can be better. It may be difficult right now, but tomorrow can be better and life is worth continuing, especially for our young people who can sometimes just see the world very small. They must understand that there is a way out of it and there are people who are willing to help.”

To individuals who may feel as though their families have abandoned them, Lockhart suggested that those persons should reach out to someone else and ask for help.

“We have to be there for one another. This is the time to be neighborly, the time to be supportive and willing to help, even strangers. This is the time for us to pull together as a community and help all of us make it through.

“People need a lot of spiritual support. That support comes through people. God helps people through people and so, we need to be there for one another. As Christians, let us reach out to one another, even strangers,” he continued.

For persons who might be reluctant to reach out in fear that their cries will not remain confidential, Lockhart had this to say: “Right now, we have to realize that counseling is not just for the professionals. All of us at some point can fall into the realm of being a counselor.

“When giving counseling advice, even if I believe that there is someone else that I believe can help you better than I can, I ask their permission before I ask someone else. If that person says no and wishes for me to keep the information between the two of us, then it remains between us.

“Confidentiality is vital and utmost when it comes to helping people with their personal, intimate situations. You must get their permission before you communicate anything. I also encourage persons to talk to those who are known to be confidential. To family members, even if someone is your family, they might not want anyone else in the family to know and they came to you, because they trust you and they want to maintain that trust.

“I would like to say to the community, let us continue to be strong,” said Dr. Lockhart.

The first reported alleged suicide was that of a young Eight Mile Rock man, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his home in Martin Town.

According to reports: “Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 police were called to a residence in Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock where they met the body of a male hanging by the neck in a bedroom.”

He was later unofficially identified as 23-year-old Malik Higgs.

The second report came two weeks later, when police in Eight Mile Rock responded to a call from residents of the Graveyard Corner, Eight Mile Rock.

According to police information, officers from the Eight Mile Rock station were called to a residence on Graveyard Corner, Pinedale shortly after midnight Thursday, September 17.

On arrival the officers found the 29-year-old male alive, with what appeared to be abrasions to the neck.

Additionally, the officers retrieved a rope that was hanging from a tree nearby.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel were dispatched to the scene for initial medical treatment. However, the young man was later transported to hospital for further medical assistance.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to this incident.

The two days later, police were called to the beach at Williams and Russell Town.

According to reports from police officials, on Saturday, September 19 shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers while conducting patrols in the William’s Town area were informed that a female was in the sea, attempting to take her life.

Officers and those present were able to convince the woman out of the water. She was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital for treatment.