‘Precious Pearls’ treated to a special post-Christmas Luncheon and Seminar

SPECIAL TREAT – One hundred and thirty ‘Precious Pearls’ were treated to a post-Christmas Luncheon and Seminar hosted by the Department of Social Services and Mercy Corps, at the Rand Nature Centre on Monday, January 6. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Having gone through the most unforgettable experience due to the passing of Hurricane Dorian (September 2019), the Department of Social Services hosted a day of rejuvenation and retreat for 130 senior citizens at their post-Christmas Luncheon and Seminar.

The department’s employees were eager to continue the annual luncheon for the ‘Precious Pearl,’ despite themselves being displaced from their office location and a few workers also suffering personal lost.

Partnering with the International Medical Corps for the occasion, the event was held on Monday, January 6 at the Rand Nature Centre.

Breakfast and lunch were freshly prepared, followed by three speakers that presented on ‘Normal reactions after the Storm,’ ‘Coping mechanisms in the aftermath of a Natural Disaster’ and ‘Eye and Bone Health.’ The luncheon was geared towards motivating the ‘Precious Pearls’ to continue enjoying their lives, while taking it one step at time.

Coordinator and first speaker was Social Services Chief Welfare Officer, Pauline Bowen-Forbes, who spoke on the Normal reactions after the Storm.

Bowen-Forbes explained, many times when persons are alerted a hurricane is fast approaching, the first reaction is a bit shocking, however, that is part of a normal reaction.

“Some of what you may feel is a sense of despair, sense of hopelessness, levels of stress, anxious, fear, sadness. But I want to point out to you that all of these are natural feelings as it relates to going through the storm and after the storm. It tells you that you are human, it tells you that you are alive and it tells you that you are well,” she added.

She noted that the aftermath of the storm gets a bit deeper. “That is the psychological aftermath, which gets a little bit deeper and a little bit more concerning for us who have a trained eye. This is when we want to reach out to you and see how we can help you and that is why we have International Medical Corps representatives, who are on the island. They are here to assist you and work side-by-side with us, to assist you as it relates to mental health and getting back to normalcy.

“Your health is your most precious wealth, especially as it relates to the psychological’ she expressed.

Bowen-Forbes noted that Dorian was significant in such a negative way, but at the same time there was some good in it because the experience allowed people to understand the importance of how to cope; how to be able to still move on and how to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

“That is important and, that is why I choose the topic rejuvenation, because a lot of persons may want to go on a retreat. We have gone through a significance, horrific hurricane, the worst we have ever seen. But we are still here and that is enough to give God thanks for and it is enough to remind us to take the time to rejuvenate yourself, your mind, your body and your spirit and that is so important.”

International Medical Corps Mental Health and Social Support Coordinator Andria Spyridou was excited to be a part of the event and counted the occasion a blessing.

She presented on Coping Mechanisms and shared her message briefly with this daily.

“I presented information about the importance of positive coping mechanisms in the aftermath of a natural disaster, such as Dorian; promoting the idea that people affected could use these strategies to recover faster and to help themselves and their communities towards achieving psychosocial wellbeing.

“The presentation also gave additional advice and information on how caregivers, many of whom are grandparents, could do to support their grandchildren of different ages,” she shared.

“After the presentation we will conduct a physical activity, because we know that physical activity can have very important benefits for mental health and vice versa. So, with some of the senior citizens, we will take a hike around the Rand Nature Centre and for those in wheelchairs, we will do some sitting line-dancing to help them move their body and get energized.”

When asked on the importance of her presentation, Spyridou said the presentation is a very important principle of taking care of oneself.

“For us, it is very important to address the needs of all groups of people of all ages and of both genders. Mental health matters, and after a crisis people might need to reach out to their community and sometimes to specialized services. There is nothing wrong with that, it is all part of the principle of taking care of ourselves.

So, to have this opportunity to partner with the Social Services Department and to be able to reach out to a large number of senior citizens was really satisfying,” said Spyridou.

“It was really beautiful to see how people who have been affected, have lost so much during the hurricane and experienced such a difficult time in rebuilding because of their age, dancing and smiling, even if it was for a one-day event,” she exclaimed.

She noted that senior citizens need to take advantage of their vast experience and wisdom.

International Medical Corps Grand Bahama Medical Officer, Karen Ketchie promoting health matters, presented on Eye and Bone Health.

Ketchie, said the eye and the bone are imperative when one starts to get up in age.

“Eye health is imperative, particularly during times of crisis. When people are concerned about the immediate things, such as food and water, this is long-term. You cannot forget eye health, because glaucoma is a silent taker of vision. It sneaks up on you, then suddenly you have symptoms and it’s irreversible. It’s permanent, and it leads to vision loss.

“So, frequent eye checks with your physician is one of the best things you can do to help you preserve your vision,” Ketchie suggested.

As it related to bone health, she stressed, “That is important, too. In my home there are some people who are in wheelchairs and they may feel like they don’t need to exercise anymore or that they are unable to. But the fact of the matter is, upper body health, posture, muscles, bones and back are all very important to bone wellness.

“And people of this age, particularly women who hit menopause, start to lose bone density, which makes them prone to bone fractures and injuries. When we get enough vitamin D, calcium and exercise, all of these things strengthen the bones,” Ketchie said.

The senior enjoyed the day of festivities, which included musical entertainment, and a tour around the centre.