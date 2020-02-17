POWER Team launches it’s election campaign

POWER TEAM LAUNCHES ELECTION CAMPAIGN – Executives of the POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team, headed by Presidential Candidate P. Alexander Burrows (seated centre), recently launched their campaign in preparation for the 2020 Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) Election. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Executives of the POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team recently launched their campaign in preparation for the 2020 Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) Election.

During a press conference at the C. A Smith Building, presidential candidate P. Alexander Burrows shared information on the upcoming election platform.

He stated that the BPSU has been the bargaining agent for approximately 14,000 civil servants in recent times.

However, according to Burrows, there has been a significant drop in membership, over the years, as multiple sectors of the public service voluntarily decided to leave and form other unions.

“Successive administrations of our union succumbed to the same fate, experiencing exoduses of cataclysmic proportions and the only common denominator being the question of leadership.

“Yes, as a union we have definitely seen better days, but I fear we are now in the midst of our darkest and most troubling. In April of last year, our members of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) spoke in large numbers and rejected the Bahamas Public Services Union under the current leadership of our President Kimsley Ferguson as its bargaining agent,” Burrows claimed.

He further alleged that the union is hemorrhaging members and if this trend continues it will be “extinct. Our poor members continuously receive, simply put, bad and poor representation.”

Burrows claimed that to date, the current BPSU Administration has yet to submit outstanding audit reports to the general membership dating back to 2016. “How can we truly understand where we are financially without proper auditing being executed and completed?”

He maintained that it is often lamented that the incomplete audit reports were inherited.

According to Burrows, Grand Bahama since the passing of Hurricane Dorian, the bulk of the BPSU membership still has not received any relief assistance from the union.

“In five months of the aftermath, our union’s building remains in the state of dilapidation and disrepair and can only open and render much needed service to our members twice a week, totaling six hours. What have we done to deserve such poor and unfair treatment?” he questioned.

Maintaining that the union’s “We believe that with these solutions, we can begin to restore our union to its former glory and give the kind of representation our members so greatly deserve. Collectively we can finally turn this union around,” office staff is forced to endure working in substandard conditions, Burrows questioned how they could advocate to the employer on behalf of their members for better working conditions, when they themselves, as employers, disregard the very same fundamental principles they have sworn to uphold.

“These are but a few of the myriad of reasons why we cannot and must not allow the blatant injustices to be levied against our members by our very own current to continue,” he said.

Burrows said that the POWER Team has formed a diverse group of vibrant, innovative and most importantly concerned members of their union throughout the public service, with the singular goals of revitalizing their organization.

“We are people organizing with effective results, the POWER Team. We have not only identified, but also assessed the many problems we’re currently faced with,” he said.

Burrows explained that together the team pledges to – repair the union’s assets, minimize the union’s financial liabilities, implement training programmes for all members, including leadership and effective communication, labour college union seminars and regional/international conferences.

The POWER Team pledged to dialogue with the government, with the view of using the cost of living index to determine future general salary increases, implement competitive contributory supplementary pension plans and establish an industrial agreement and negotiation preparation committee.

“We believe that with these solutions, we can begin to restore our union to its former glory and give the kind of representation our members so greatly deserve. Collectively we can finally turn this union around,” said Burrows.

POWER Team’s Vice Presidential Candidate for the Northern Bahamas Martha Mackey encouraged other union officers and members to not only support the election, but the POWER Team as they work to rebuild the BPSU.

The BPSU elections have to be called by the end of September 2020.