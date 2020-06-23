Positioning The Bahamas in the global Coconut Industry

SHANENDON CARTWRIGHT, Member of Parliament for St. Barnabas

Member of Parliament for St. Barnabas recently expressed his view on diversifying the Bahamian economy, particularly in this COVID-19 pandemic era.

Following is his statement in its entirety.

“The global pandemic has magnified the need and urgency to diversify and expand the Bahamian economy. The creation and emergence of new industries ought to play a pivotal role in ushering in this new Bahamian economic revival and remaking of the Bahamian economy.

The global coconut production industry is currently an 11.5-billion-dollar industry and is expected to reach 31.1 billion by 2026. Currently on a list of top 50 coconut producing countries The Bahamas is nowhere to be found, while five other Caribbean countries are.

“I propose that the economic recovery committee look seriously at the viability and sustainability of the creation of a massive, vibrant and robust Bahamian coconut industry with a view of securing a competitive regional and global position and becoming a world leader in the global coconut production market.

“If we act now, I believe that The Bahamas will be able to compete and wrestle its way to the top and become a global leader in the coconut production industry. We have the natural resources, access to the land needed, the expertise to build capacity and we are well positioned for scalability as demand and market forces dictate.

“The Bahamas’ potential of securing a market share of the global coconut industry will lead to sustained employment, spinoff industries and the beginning of an agile, diversified and expanded Bahamian economy that we have desired for decades for our nation and the Bahamian people,” said Cartwright.