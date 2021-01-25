Political activist Bain for frontline politics

CHANGE RALLY – Grand Bahamians turned out in “goodly numbers” to hear from political activist Lincoln Bain (insert) of Bahamian Evolution and his associates on Saturday at the Independence Park. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

A coalition of 39 Independent Bahamians are preparing to take on frontline politics, with the claim of bringing change to The Bahamas.

So, said political activist Lincoln Bain of Bahamian Evolution and Team Natural Resources, who traveled to Grand Bahama with a team of associates over the weekend, where they joined forces with like-minded local activist Kendle “KCX” Colebrooke of Enough Movement to host several events, including a tour of the island, and two rallies and attending worship service.

The Freeport News’ team caught up with Bain on Saturday, at the Independence Park, where a “goodly number” of residents heard from speakers promoting the “Change Ain’t Coming, Change is Here” message.

“We have a coalition of independent persons who are going to go into the House (of Assembly) and fight for the Bahamian people and that is what we are organizing right now.

“That is what we are putting together. It has blown my mind, the amount of qualified, amazing people who called us since we made the announcement that we wanted to endorse 39 candidates,” he added.

The proposed independent candidates are seeking to offer themselves in the 2022 General Election.

According to Bain, in February, the group will be organizing its agenda.

“We will be organizing everything, negotiating, putting everything together and right after that, we are going to be going out full force.

“We are not doing the politics of old, which is go out and slander the other party, talk bad about them and tell people what you’re going to do. No, we’re coming with vision, with a vision for this nation and that is what has everyone excited.

“It is not just that people are saying they are going to benefit from natural resources, they want a vision, they want to move forward and people want a change. Change is in the air and we are going to have it,” said Bain.

He added that voters now have an option, more than just the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Speaking to the weekend activities, Bain described it as “amazing, so far.”

He noted that the reception received from the people of Grand Bahama –Freeport, West End, Eight Mile Rock – was nothing short of ‘red carpet’ treatment.

“They’ve rolled out the red carpet for us, because people are ready for change. People are tired of the same-old-same-old, swinging back-and-forth with these political parties that are not looking out for them. People are suffering and people are under the thumb of what feels like a dictator.

“I am not going to call him a dictator, but it feels like it. When police are on every corner and taxing people more and more, they can’t afford it. People want change,” Bain stated.

He maintained that there are countries around the world that realize that they own their natural resources, and have gone from developing nations to developed nations.

“They took their natural resources and gave the benefits to their people through a real Sovereign Wealth Fund. Grand Bahama has been robbed, in my estimation. What Grand Bahama has gone through, to me, is a crime against humanity. They are mining our natural resources every single day in Grand Bahama and the people in Grand Bahama are suffering.

“That cannot happen anymore,” said Bain. “We need change.”

He continued: “I feel that the people of Grand Bahama should benefit from their natural resources, directly, and it can happen. If billions of dollars are going out, at least half of that should go to the people of Grand Bahama.

“We have done the math and that should be enough to cause everyone to live an extremely comfortable life.”

Bain thanked the residents for coming out, noting that he was impressed by the support.

“I am actually impressed by the turnout. I see the people surrounding the park, sitting in their cars listening and I see the people on the bleachers; they are here, they are active, supporting.

“Bahamians don’t be afraid of victimization … change never comes unless the people are ready, willing to sacrifice, willing to lose their jobs, willing to be victimized, that’s when you get the change.

“I can tell you one thing, we know the truth and we know that we, as a people, can benefit from our natural resources and that is what we are going to be fighting for. It’s time,” said Bain.