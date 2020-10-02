Policing streets heightened by top enforcement agency

POLICING THE STREETS – Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) heightened their presence throughout the streets of Grand Bahama on Thursday (October 1) morning, as they held spot checks at a number of major thoroughfares. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Solomon Cash, led the initiative. (PHOTOS: TFN)

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) heightened their presence throughout the streets of Grand Bahama on Thursday (October 1) morning, as they held spot checks at a number of major thoroughfares.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Solomon Cash, with responsibility for Crime Management and Criminal Investigations, presently acting on behalf of ACP Ashton Greenslade, Commander of Northern Bahamas District, explained the purpose of the island-wide police presence.

“The Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Rolle analyzed the crime situation. We noted an uptick in certain categories of crime, and based on those analyses, the COP took to our policing strategy, his policing plan for 2020.

“We looked at two of those priorities – one and three –which speaks to the prevention and reduction of crime. In addition to that, we also looked at public and road safety, which is paramount in his policing plan.

“Today, you will see those plans being carried out throughout the entire Bahamas, all islands, including New Providence. With that, we want to firstly encourage members of the public who traverse throughout the islands and the cities; to adhere to the road safety laws and to abide by any other regulations under the Road Safety Regulations.

“We are also asking them to be cognizant of the pandemic that we are currently going through. Please engage the protocols as it relates to the COVID-19 regulations,” said ACP Cash.

He continued by admonishing the public to refrain from engaging in any and all acts of criminality, as their presence will indeed be felt throughout the various communities on the island.

“Those persons that intend to commit any criminal acts, we want to discourage those persons not to do so because we are going to be out. You will also see a community aspect of what we are doing today. Right now, we are looking at the strategic traffic checkpoints but, further on in the day, you will see us walking throughout various communities. You will also see additional commanders from all of the areas; they will be interacting with the public in these communities.

“As you know, the members of the public are our friends and we have to work with them as well as they have to work with us. We want to encourage them to assist the police, in policing their own areas. That is important to us. In the same vein, we also want the public to know that if there are any challenges in their communities, they can bring it to the police’s attention. We are here to serve you; we want to assist you. There may be things that you cannot address. We are familiar with all of the agencies of government that we can refer you to, who can assist you, in dealing with things.

“It is very challenging for all Bahamians at this time. This is something that we have never gone through in our lifetime. Hopefully, by our presence in all of these communities, the public will be able to understand that we have an agency that is willing to serve you. We will give you our 110 percent of service, which is what it is all about.

“We just want to really be clear, to persons that have criminal intent. We do not want you to carry out those intentions. We are not all about just arresting people, we do not want to resort to arresting people. We want to encourage people to behave so that we can get through this pandemic in a more civilized way so that we can go one with our regular lifestyle, as we normally do in The Bahamas,” said Cash.

As for business establishments that may be in breach of adhering to the COVID-19 Emergency Orders implemented by the Government of The Bahamas, Cash had this to say:

“If that is happening, I can assure you that we have a covert team that is currently on the road here in Grand Bahama. They will be dealing with those establishments. As a matter, of fact, if you know of any of these establishments, we ask you to report that to us. I have a good crew of managers here that are capable of dealing with situations like that,” concluded Cash.

Just this past Wednesday, September 30, Greenslade, Cash and other RBPF officials took to the streets on Eight Mile Rock, engaging in a similar exercise with members of the public during a walkabout, sensitizing the community on COVID-19 protocols.