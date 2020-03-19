Police warn culprits that they will be caught and placed before the court

STOLEN ITEMS – Police recovered a number of stolen items, including five-gallon buckets of paint and 55-gallon drums. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The increase of shoplifting and burglary has become a major concern for law enforcement officers in Grand Bahama District, who recently recovered a number of stolen items.

Media personnel was given the opportunity to view the recovered items at the Gerald Bartlett Complex on Monday, March 2 and learned the officers will stop at nothing in bringing the culprit (s) to justice.

Officer-in-Charge of the Central Division Unit (CDU), Superintendent Edvardo Livingston Dames noted that the crafty thieves were on a spree since April 2019 and have menaced their way into 2020.

He added that the bandits have been stealing from homes, businesses and most recently, vehicles have become the target for those with wandering eyes.

As a result, Supt. Dames said that he is warning those responsible to cease their criminal behaviour. In a recent shoplifting incident, Supt. Dames revealed that three men were taken into custody, and it is his hope that this would teach others a lesson.

“Sometime between April 2019 and February 2020, we have had a number of incidents that was reported to the Central Division Unit on shop breaking, stealing and stealing from vehicles.

“As a result, an active investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of three males, a 27-year-old from Ridgeland Park, New Providence; a 44-year-old male from Pioneers Way and a 20-six-year-old male from Caravel Beach, Grand Bahama. These three individuals were interrogated and subsequently the items that you see behind me were reported stolen and recovered.”

He added that as a result of these interrogations, the individuals led a team of officers to recover these items and hence they were all charged with particular offences of shop breaking and stealing, which were placed before the court.

“Some of the items recovered were two 55-gallon drums that contained chemicals that we use for a specific type of foam and these drums are valued at some $6,500. There are several five-gallon buckets of paint that was also stolen. We also have a number of items that have not yet been identified, which are some machinery items.

“We will allow the members of the public to view the items at the Central Division and if there is something reported stolen, we may have it in our possession,” Supt. Dames said.

“I would like to thank the community who shared their information with the police, and we ask that they continue to do that, and we will continue to act in the strictest of confidentiality on whatever information that is provided.

“I would also like to thank the great team that supports me at the Central Division for their fine work that they continue to do and together we will try our best to continue to create safer communities within Grand Bahama,” Supt. Dames added.

Highlighting the important relationship, the RBPF has with its community, Supt. Dames admonished residents to call 911 or contact a nearest police station and alert the officers if they suspect something suspicious.

He explained confidentiality is of importance and that residents should have no concern when reporting a crime.

“We have a strong community relationship, a strong partnership with members of the public not only in the Central Division, but in the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“We have active community policing; an active National Neighborhood Watch Council and we ask that you participate and share your information with the officers you know.

“We operate in confidence,” he stressed. “You can call 911 if you have information; you can call the nearest police station but get to know your police officers in your neighbourhood and speak with them and if you pass information on I guarantee you, we will act on the information in the strictest of the confidentiality.

“I would also like to send a clear message to persons out there who continue to participate in criminal activities. Whenever someone steals something, there is a market or a demand for stolen property and we will target who receives and purchase stolen items. This is just an example that we as police officers are deliberate, and we are resolved to finding persons who continue to commit crime.

“We will find you; we will get you, we will place you before the court and justice will be served,” stated Supt. Dames.