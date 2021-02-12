Police to ease traffic checks

KENDAL CULMER, City of Freeport CHief Councilor

The frequent roadblocks/traffic checks that resulted in complaints from some of the general public in Grand Bahama will decrease, according to a joint agreement between Local Government Council chiefs; the Grand Bahama Christian Council; a representative of the business sector; civic leaders and the Grand Bahama Department of the Royal

Bahamas Police Force.

City of Freeport Chief Councilor Kendal Culmer spoke with The Freeport News and informed of the understanding reached.

Culmer shared the news following the closed meeting with Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade at the police headquarters, earlier this week.

The chief councilor had previously joined in the views of concern about what was termed “excessive roadblock exercises.” Greenslade, officer-in-charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas was accommodating during the meeting it is understood.

“He (Greenslade) invited local activists and community minded persons to the meeting, including myself; Deputy Chief Councilor Ernie Barr; businessman Darren Cooper; President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council Rev. Robert Lockhart; Enough Movement organizer Kendle Colebrooke, also known as KCX; and others to discuss our concerns,” Culmer told this daily in an interview Thursday (February 11).

Culmer added that the meeting went very well, as Greenslade allowed everyone to share their feelings on the police traffic exercises.

“The public outcry was real. Grand Bahamians have been through a lot – mentally, physically and emotionally – and the roadblocks have become frustrating.

“They were too repetitive, every 20-minute drive, then you spent sometimes up to half an hour in traffic. On one occasion I was late for work. We were not asking for the roadblocks to stop, but just not to be so often,” Culmer said.

He expressed confidence in the work being done by the police, but said a downsizing of the roadblocks would be roundly accepted.

“We commend the police for the work they are doing in the fight against crime, but we just thought that we would make a request of them to lessen the amount (of traffic checks) and possibly better strategize the positioning of the officers carrying out the exercise.

“Now, after the meeting with Mr. Greenslade, we can look forward to an easement of the roadblocks. Mr. Greenslade assured that the police will ease up, pull back,” he said.

Colebrooke took to social media following the meeting, expressing his thanks to Greenslade.

“They’ve decided to pull back on those road checks. Keep in mind guys that we have a long way to go. While we have such a high unemployment, the criminal elements are still out there.

“So, we stand with the police but we also want fairness to our people,” said Colebrooke.