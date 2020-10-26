Police not taking illegal oil dumping incident “lightly”

SERIOUS BUSINESS – Police are not taking the illegal dumping of oil in East Grand Bahama lightly. According to Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, officer-in-charge of the Northeastern Division, intense investigations are ongoing to find the culprit(s). Pictured from left are ASP Rolle, Insp. Aricar, Supt. Pinder, D/Cpl Adderley and Insp. Murphy. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The act of illegal oil dumping will not be taken lightly and once the culprit or culprits are found, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, according to Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, officer-in-charge of the Northeastern Division.

During a press conference on Monday, October 26, Supt. Pinder stressed that such acts will not be taken lightly.

“On Wednesday, October 21, 2020 shortly after 11:00 a.m., officers of the Northeastern Division became aware of a video circulating on social media regarding persons indiscriminately dumping or discarding packages of oil in the area of Barbary Beach, on a road known as Elton Road.

“Officers quickly responded and located the area in which this incident occurred. We quickly mounted an investigative team. We also notified the Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation Services. Officers of the Northeastern Division, along with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the Fire Department are a part of the team,” Supt. Pinder explained.

She noted that an investigation ensued; officers visited numerous industrial companies; and sub- contractors of these industrial companies.

“We are following some leads. We are, at this time, looking into all avenues in regards to this matter.

“As you well know, the dumping that occurred in that area has significant environmental aspects. It can affect me, it can affect you; it affects the entire Grand Bahama community, and our environment. The RBPF does not take that lightly and we are following all leads in regards to finding out who the culprit(s) or companies that are involved,” she reiterated.

In terms of the severity of the charges that will be levied against those responsible for the indiscriminate dumping, Supt. Pinder noted: “That will be disclosed at a later date, because as you know this is something that has significant damage to the environment. I think it has national and international implications. We are going to consult with our attorneys and perhaps also the Attorney General’s (AG) Office in regards to what charges will be implemented.

“We are not taking this lightly; we are taking it very seriously. All avenues in regard to the law will be enforced,” she emphasized.

In terms of how long the oil was discarded and what type of oil it is, Supt. Pinder stated: “We cannot give a definitive date, but as far as our investigation leads we believe those bags were not just placed there. We believe they may have been there for quite some time.

“We do not know what type of oil it is as yet, but samples were taken. In due course we should have that information. That will also help us in our investigation. “We would like to ask for the public's assistance in this matter, and we are giving these numbers for them to call – 350-3400 (Northeastern Division); 350-3106-12 (CID) or 911\919.”