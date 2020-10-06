Police continue strong presence with initiative at island schools

POLICE PRESENCE – In normal fashion, at the start of each academic year, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) joined forces with the Ministry of Education to ensure students return to their various campuses safely and efficiently. Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder (center), Northern Division Public Relations Officer said their efforts will continue throughout the year. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

In normal fashion, at the start of each academic year, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) join forces with the Ministry of Education to ensure students return to their various campuses safely and efficiently.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of schools this academic year was delayed for many. However, for those heading to classrooms for face-to-face learning Monday (October 5) morning, police were present.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, Northern Division Public Relations Officer spoke with representatives of this daily, while at the entrance of Sir Jack Hayward High School on Monday.

“Every year, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) on Grand Bahama and the Northern Region see fit that on every school opening day, we are present and correct at every government school and private school alike. Even though the private schools opened a little earlier, we are still present there.

“We are quite aware of the changes in the Ministry of Education and the educational system in light of the pandemic. In fact, because of Hurricane Dorian and now the pandemic, we saw it fit to show our presence here. This is because of our Commissioner’s (Paul Rolle) Policing Plans for 2020.

“Our Commissioner, Paul Rolle, saw fit to include this in his policing plan, whereas priority number five speaks to partnering with other government agencies and assisting with our youth. This is another avenue in assisting and partnering with all government agencies,” said Pinder.

“We know that it will be heavy and a little rough because this is something new – when it comes to virtual learning, but we are here to make that transition as smooth as possible. We are here to assist as much as possible.

“Throughout the Northern Region, you will see that between Monday and Wednesday and every day after that, through our school policing, we will be present in our schools,” stated Pinder.

The officers’ presence at the school site also included distributing Ministry of Health educational material regarding recommendations and protocols as it relates to COVID-19.

“We are assisting as well, with handing out pamphlets to youth, to remind them to always wear their masks and to also sanitize, wash their hands regularly, and, to stay a safe distance away from their friends, as much as possible,” she further stated.

Throughout school zones on the island officers were out in full force, assisting with traffic protocols as well as ensuring the safety of students entering the premises.

In addition to their presence at the entrance of various schools, heavy police presence was also on the streets, as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Solomon Cash outlined last week would be the case. Their heightened presence is an ongoing effort by the RBPF to protect and serve the community where residents work and play.

On Thursday, October 1, during a road check at the intersection of East Sunrise Highway and Coral Road, ACP Cash expressed: “It is very challenging for all Bahamians at this time. This is something that we have never gone through in our lifetime. Hopefully, by our presence in all of these communities, the public will be able to understand that we have an agency that is willing to serve you. We will give you our 110 percent of service, which is what it is all about.”