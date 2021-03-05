PNC donates to COGOP Music Program

DONATION TO MUSIC PROGRAM – Leader and candidates of the People’s National Coalition (PNC) donated a 40-inch flat screen television to the Symphony Music Program of the Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock. Pictured from left are PNC candidate for Pineridge, Hyram Rolle; Pinedale Association representative, Brenda Stubbs; COGOP Pinedale Senior Pastor, Minister Keith Palmer; PNC candidate for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Stefan Hall and PNC Leader Garth Maynard Roseboro. (PHOTO: ODETTE KNOWLES)

The Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) Pinedale Philharmonic Sounds program received a 40-inch flat screen television earlier this week, courtesy of the People’s National Coalition (PNC).

PNC Leader Garth Maynard Roseboro, who is vying for the Bamboo Town seat in the 2022 General Election, was on Grand Bahama for the presentation.

“I am here, in Grand Bahama, with the assistance of Stefan Hall, who is now our candidate for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, who is very active in the community.

“Upon coming into Grand Bahama, I was told that there was a need here at the Church of God of Prophecy Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock and we emphasize, are our number valued resources in this country, the youth and the elderly,” said Roseboro.

“And so, we found it very appropriate to donate a 40´inch flat screen television to aid the group of youngsters participating in the music class, who want to have a great musical impact and do more in the community.

“We are all about promoting young people and bringing together the elderly and young people for the betterment of our country,” Roseboro added.

Hall, who is a Pinedale resident and COGOP follower, noted that it was a delight to give to the program, as he is also a member of the GB segment of the Bahama Brass Band.

“The presentation was basically about giving back to the young people. They have begun a music school and so, the TV is to assist with visual aid when they are in class,” he explained.

Hall noted that the party’s members came together and without hesitation agreed to the donation.

“The PNC believes in our future generations and we believe in youth empowerment,” Hall said.

Pinedale COGOP Senior Pastor Keith Palmer thanked the PNC members for the timely donation.

“We want to extend a special thank you to the PNC leader and candidates. I did not know they were aware of our music program. However, I thank them for stepping up this donation. That’s encouraging to me.

“For some time, we have been talking about the development of a music program for the children of Eight Mile Rock, primarily in Pinedale. One of our observations was that most of our children find themselves with lots of idle time.

“Therefore, our intent is to reduce some of the delinquencies that we see coming from these communities. And so, we want to use programs like these to curb teenage pregnancies, school dropouts and assist parents parenting,” shared Palmer.

He noted that the church wants to play a more active role in the community and the music program is just one of those initiatives that will be implemented.

He added that in the very near future, church leaders are hoping to develop an English and Math program.

“Whether you are in junior or senior high school or you have finished high school, we will make those programs available,” said the senior pastor.

“Again, I want to bless the Lord for the PNC’s contribution and I encourage other entities to come along to assist with the program,” said Palmer.