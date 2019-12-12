PM’s wife visits seniors in Grand Bahama

A PLEASANT VISIT – During a one-day visit to Grand Bahama on Saturday, December 7, 2019 Mrs. Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, visited several senior citizens in the West Grand Bahama District when she presented them with gift baskets and a card. Mrs. Minnis is shown with Elsie “Linda” Russell. (BIS Photo: Robyn Adderley)

ROBYN ADDERLEY, Bahamas Information Services

Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, on Saturday, December 7, spent the day on Grand Bahama visiting several seniors in the western district of the island.

Accompanied by Administrator for that District, Cristian Palacious, along with Chief Councilor Kevin Morris, the group visited Verlene Hanna, Elsie “Linda” Russell, Patience Missick, Rev. James Young, Elnora McIntosh, Medlene Smith and Cynthia Swann presenting gift baskets along with a card written by Mrs. Minnis.

The prime minister’s wife spent several minutes at each stop talking with the seniors about what they felt was important to them.

Before leaving for the visits, she thanked the volunteers of SOL Relief who were assisting with the preparation for the Tree Lighting Ceremony that took place that evening.

Just before leaving, Mrs. Minnis said throughout her visit, the theme was hope as the seniors all had hope, not from what they may receive this Christmas, but it is in their hearts.

“Their hope is because most of them just know Christ who gives hope, so it’s not based on things that you get, but it’s that inner love they show for appreciation of being here, being elderly and they have their loving children around them, their grandchildren.

“I would like to say keep hope alive in your heart and that hope comes from Christ. Look to Him not to man for these things. If you look to Him you will find peace. Sometimes when you look at the houses, nothing is happening to the house now and it’s been four months and you feel a little down. If you look to God, you will find that peace and realize that things will happen for you and there are people who are here for you and are willing to help.”

Mrs. Minnis returned to the capital on Saturday afternoon.