PM: ‘We are envisioning a future’

PM PRESENTS SEVERAL BILLS – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Monday, March 1, presented several financial bills to the House of Assembly for debate. (BIS PHOTO)

“We are not figuring things out while we go. We are not waiting to see what happens. We are envisioning a future beyond the pandemic and putting a plan in place to get us there.”

Such was expressed by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Finance in his contribution to the 2020 Fiscal Strategy Report and Public Financial Management, Debt Management, Statistics and Public Procurement Bills in the House of Assembly Monday (March 1) morning.

“Today, I am here to explain the government’s medium-term plan for revenue, expenditure, debt and economic growth. The Opposition (Progressive Liberal Party) should take note of the new standard.

“There will be no going back to the days of secrecy and mismanagement. The laws we are enacting will ensure those days are long gone in The Bahamas,” said the nation’s leader.

Dr. Minnis said that the 2020 Fiscal Strategy includes four key focal areas over the next three years – taking care of people, putting the country’s finances in order, growing the economy and being vigilant.

“We will take care of our people,” said the prime minister. “The pandemic has created great hardship all around the world. Governments have been called to provide greater levels of social support than ever before. We do so gladly, because our health is our wealth and our people are our priority.”

On the second factor of putting finances in order, Dr. Minnis said that the double blow from Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 threw the government off course.

“However, we had undertaken successfully to bring down our deficits and debt. We must recalibrate government finances and return to a more sustainable path. The plan calls for us to make state-owned enterprises work better and cost taxpayers less. It includes greater focus on public private partnerships for capital projects, to provide the critical infrastructure, especially in our Family Islands.

“Thirdly, we must grow the economy. Turning the economy around and building economic resilience beyond the pandemic, is a must,” he added.

The prime minister also said that with this plan the government will unleash private sector investment with strong employment growth; embrace innovation; remove structural impediments to growth; and support a more digital and business friendly government.

“And finally, we must be vigilant. No matter how many plans we create, how many models we forecast, the world is an uncertain place today because of COVID-19. The country also has long-standing issues that pose fundamental risks. The plan calls for the government to stay sharp and to plan ahead to manage various risks,” he noted.

Public Financial Management Bill, 2021

The Public Financial Bill (or PFM Bill) 2021 represents the full recast of the current Financial Administration and Audit Act that was most recently substantively updated in 2010, but which foundation was back in 1975, some 46 years ago.

“To meet the realities of a modern Bahamas, this very extensive bill will better define the roles of key officials in the public finance arena. It will expand the requirements for budgetary and fiscal reporting, including the eventual introduction of published monthly budget reports.

“Let me be clear, for the first time in our history every government will be required by law to report and publish every month the government's fiscal position. It will require central government agencies and State-Owned Enterprises (or SOEs) to undertake documented performance management.

“This means they will have to publish management goals and objectives, and report on their success in meeting them. The PFM bill also sets specific administrative and criminal penalties for lack of compliance and for malfeasance. This bill sets a totally different standard for the management of the people’s money,” said the prime minister.

Public Procurement Bill, 2020

This bill is about government contracts – how they are advertised; how they are managed; how they are awarded and how they are publicized.

“The passage of this bill will be a watershed moment in the political history of The Bahamas. The mystery and the mischief and the chatter about who gets what contracts and in what amounts will fall away.

“The details of these activities will be published online promptly and will also be consolidated annually in a published report. It will require all government entities, including SOEs, to register vendors on an online procurement portal and to use that portal to offer bids. It will be open and transparent. It will be transformative.

“Good governance is about doing what is right and not what is politically expedient. This bill is long overdue. We are thus confident that the opposition will embrace this bill wholeheartedly,” said the prime minister.

Statistics Bill, 2021

This bill, Dr. Minnis said, will transform the current Department of Statistics into a quasi-independent National Statistics Institute that will be governed by a board of directors.

“The bill defines the scope of what data points are included under the umbrella of national statistics; it provides enhanced power to the new Institute to enforce the collection of vital information.

“Moving the institute outside of the direct control of the central government will allow the entity more flexibility in recruitment of talent and management of operations. Given that this information has commercial value, the Institute will have the power to generate special reports, datasets and subscriptions that it can offer for sale to help it offset its operational costs.

“These special commercial reports and subscriptions will be in addition to the vastly expanded range of reports, and statistics that will be made available to the public absolutely free of charge.

“Most importantly, the new Institute will allow the country to leap forward with its collection, analysis and use of data for public and private policy decisions. It is and will be transformational,” he added.

Public Debt Management Bill, 2021

“This bill complements the Public Financial Management Bill.

While many of its elements have been undertaken by way of operational policy for some time, the bill seeks to enshrine proper debt management protocols into the law and improves the transparency around the debt taken on my central government and by state owned enterprises.

“It requires the government to create and staff a public debt management unit and for the Ministry of Finance to consult with stakeholders. Again, my government is setting the standard and raising the bar for all future administrations. And the beneficiary of this is the Bahamian people,” said the prime minister.

He added that one of the government’s most important roles is to foster a stable and dynamic macroeconomic environment that can stimulate growth.

“Simply put, the government should operate efficiently, get out of the way and make it easy to do business in the country. The 2020 FSR outlines many of the government’s plans to achieve this. More importantly, we are moving beyond the report and putting these things into action,” said Dr. Minnis.