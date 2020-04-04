PM: ‘Stay home!’

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, in a national press conference on Friday (April 3) imposed a complete lockdown of services nationwide, with the exception of a few essential personnel.

"Because there is a surge and community spread, the government has decided, based on the advice of health officials that effective 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 3, a

complete shutdown of all services will be

implemented until Monday, April 6, at 5:00 a.m.

"The only personnel not affected by the complete shutdown are:

• hospitals,

• hotels with guests

• the Royal Bahamas Police Force

• the Royal Bahamas Defence Force

• the OPBAT operations

• and essential workers at BPL

• and Water and Sewerage.

"Let me also note that the ferries which operate between Abaco and various Abaco Cays are also restricted from operating during this period.



"At 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, the previous 24-hour-curfew, including the previous exemptions will be back in effect," stated the nation's chief.

