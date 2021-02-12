PM says negotiations continue towards deals on airport, hotel

DR. HUBERT MINNIS, Prime Minister

While expressing disappointment that the Grand Lucayan is yet to open, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said that the government remains in negotiations with investors - Royal Caribbean and ITM Group.

Speaking to media personnel on Tunrsday, February 11, while in Grand Bahama touring capital works projects, the prime minister disclosed that an independent team of professionals is reviewing the terms of the negotiated agreement for the sale of the Grand Lucayan Hotel, to determine the best possible price for the sale.

The Free National Movement (FNM) Government signed a LOI (letter of intent) for the sale of the hotel back in March 2020, with Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group.

The LOI with Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCC) Limited and Mexican port developer ITM Group was the step to begin discussions to purchase the resort for $65 million – the government’s purchase price given Hutchison Whampoa.

“There has been ongoing discussion with Our (Grand) Lucaya. It is somewhat disappointing that Our Lucaya is not opened yet but unfortunately, we were affected with COVID, just like the rest of the world. Once Bahamians open their eyes, they would see that the disaster was not just here on Grand Bahama, but also the entire world. Hotels throughout the world have been closed down and so, we were caught with that also,” the prime minister said Thursday.

“In spite of that, there have been ongoing discussions. We have had professionals come in and review the agreements that were negotiated and (that we were) moving towards, to ensure that they are compliant with international standards, and that we are getting the best possible price that we can at this point in time.

“I am satisfied that we are ... we have professionals reviewing that. It is my understanding that that is moving progressively well. I cannot give you a date at this particular point in time, but what I can say is that as we come out of this COVID era, the hotels will be ready. The airlines will return and the airport and everything will be ready. Grand Bahama will be ready for this rebound, coming out of COVID,” the nation’s leader promised.

He pointed out that the professionals reviewing the terms of agreement have done so around the world for others.

“We also have to take into consideration the devastation COVID would have caused to the world economy. What you may have gotten pre-COVID, you may not necessarily be able to get post-COVID. We are caught with the world dilemma, but we are satisfied that we are getting the best possible price, considering what is happening to date.”

As it relates to the Grand Bahama International Airport, he said he following:

“I know Grand Bahama is concerned about the airport. The airport, to my understanding, all of the paperwork is complete, and that will be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday. Cabinet will deliberate on it. We are prepared, at this time, for only removing the management team in place. Once the (new) management team is in place then we will take over and move forward with that,” the PM concluded.