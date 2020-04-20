PM: ‘Police on high alert’

ON THE ROAD – Police in Grand Bahama were on the streets over the weekend, ensuring residents adhered to imposed lockdown order. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

“We will not to tolerate gang activities or those who believe that they can drive around in groups to target others,” said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Sunday (April 19), reminding the citizenry that the 24-hour curfew remains in place after the customary scheduled weekend lockdown.

“The Police Force is on high alert,” stated the PM.

“This is not the time to go for a drive or an unnecessary trip to the grocery store,” said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis. This is the time to stay at home,” said the prime minister, during his COVID-19 Update to the nation.

He noted that health officials confirmed two more positive case on Sunday, bring the country’s total to 60.

“The longer it takes to stop the spread of COVID-19, the longer it will take to end the curfews and lockdowns and fully reopen our economy. The Emergency Power Order will be strictly enforced by the police. This includes the curfew and lockdown measures, and operating hours of exempted businesses,” said the prime minister.

To assist with identification of essential workers, Dr. Minnis said that every Bahamian and resident will be required to carry a valid government issued ID when in public. This should include a passport, NIB card, driver’s license or voter’s card.

He suggested that employers of essential workers should register employees with the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 311.

“If you are found in violation of the Order, you will be fined. Let me repeat this, if you are found in violation of the Order you will be fined,” he stated.

The prime minister said that those who are simply riding about with no reason, should expect even greater enforcement.

“Let me also say to those who believe that they can use this emergency for criminal purposes, that there is enhanced surveillance by officers, and, through the use of various technologies.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force notes as one of their crime tips that members of the public who see suspicious activity, should take a picture of suspect(s) vehicles and individuals, and report such information to the police.

“This information will be strictly confidential,” said the prime minister.