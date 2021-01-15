PM: Nation’s COVID-19 situation good generally

DR. HUBERT MINNIS, Prime Minister

The chief executive of the country is pleased with the decline of positive COVID-19 cases. He said as much during his national address on Tuesday, January 12.

“In terms of the COVID-19 virus, our situation remains generally good at this time,” according to the nation’s chief, Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Finance.

Referring to the country’s latest numbers of the coronavirus, which indicate a decline in cases, however, the prime minister hastened to add that the pandemic is by no means over.

From a seven-day report – January 6 to January 12, 2021 – the Ministry of Health’s Dashboard update recorded 77 new cases throughout the country, with the highest number of cases confirmed in New Providence.

In that same period, there were only nine cases in Grand Bahama; three in Abaco and six in San Salvador.

“We have had lower case numbers for many weeks. However, we must all remember the pandemic is not over. We must continue to wear our mask, social distance and regularly sanitize. Internationally, more infectious variants of the virus have evolved, and been detected. It is possible that cases will rise again before vaccines arrive,” said the PM.

He added that if this happens, the country may have to return to some measures that worked to mitigate the spread of the virus and beat back the wave.

“Through our experience, during the pandemic year, we now know the formula that works. Tough times do not scare us. Difficult circumstances do not break our resolve,” said Dr. Minnis.

He noted that the government will continue to work hard to ensure a brighter future for all Bahamians, moving forward.

“Coming out of the awful pandemic year, we are working hard every day to ensure you have a brighter future. We are working to help businesses to stay open, and to reopen. We are working to provide new capital, to help entrepreneurs take risks and expand our economy.

“In the weeks ahead, I will have even more to say about our economy. I note for now, that international investment projects for 2020 totaled more than $1 billion. At the upcoming Bahamas Business Outlook, I will offer an update on the post-Hurricane Dorian recovery in Abaco, as well other national developments,” the PM disclosed.

No update was given about Grand Bahama’s post-hurricane recovery.

“With God’s grace and guidance, 2021 is going to be a much better year for our country. The policies my government put forward during the pandemic slowed the spread of the virus. Most Bahamians did a wonderful job following the guidelines. Consequently, we were able to have a generally open, and safe Christmas.

“While we were working hard with the health professionals to keep Bahamians safe, some were taking public positions to advance their political agendas, and they criticized us at every turn. Where we are today with more openness and lower virus numbers, (which) proves that the tough choices we made throughout this crisis were the right ones to protect Bahamians,” Dr. Minnis stated.

He revealed that to aid in the fight against COVID-19, the government allocated $20 million in contingency funding, to advance public health care facilities throughout the country.

“These funds covered the cost for medical equipment and supplies, ensuring suitable quarantine facilities if needed, and other measures, to ensure the country was equipped, to combat the spread of the virus.

“We significantly boosted contact tracing and lab capacity to process COVID tests. On Grand Bahama, $21 million, has been allocated for the phased redevelopment of Rand Memorial Hospital,” said Minnis.

To date, that redevelopment project is ongoing.